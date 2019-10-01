MIDWAY — Farmington High senior Braxton Watts took home medalist honors at the 5A boys golf state tournament Tuesday at Wasatch State Park.
Watts fired a searing 6-under 66 to finish 7-under overall, just one shot ahead of fellow Region 5 golfer Brandon Robison from Viewmont.
Robison, tied with Watts and one other golfer for first place after the first round, shot 5-under 67. Watts made eight birdies against just one bogey. Robison also made eight birdies but had two bogeys.
Watts’ fantastic round wasn’t enough to carry Farmington to the state title. The Phoenix ended on a team score of 585, one shot behind champions Skyline.
Bonneville’s Zach Dallimore birdied three of the first seven holes en route to a 2-under 70, putting him tied for fourth overall. The Lakers took seventh as a team. Farmington’s Willard Richards tied for eighth, shooting a two-day score of 146, boosted by a second-round 72.
6A STATE TOURNAMENT
TAYLORSVILLE — Davis High shot 297 as a team Tuesday at the 6A boys golf state tournament at Meadow Brook to finish in second place as a team overall. The Darts had a two-day score of 591, well behind first-place Lone Peak, which carded a 564.
Davis golfer Jack Sargent finished in a three-way tie for fourth place thanks to a second-round 71 as he finished with an overall 144. Teammate Preston Wallace ended in a four-way tie for seventh at 145 after his second-round 74.
Northridge golfer Brek Schenck finished 11th on 146 after a second-round 75. Weber High took seventh as a team with a score of 614. Warriors senior Sam Abbott rebounded from a first-round 88 to lead Weber with a 74 in the second round. Layton and Fremont were ninth and 10th, respectively, in the team standings.
GIRLS SOCCER
NORTHRIDGE 1, ROY 0 (2OT)
LAYTON — Tiani Fonoti scored on a Paityn Auger assist in the second session of extra time to lift Northridge to a win over Roy (2-12-1, 2-10-1 Region 1).
JaCee Berry earned the clean sheet for the Knights (12-2-1, 10-2-1), who can clinch the Region 1 title with a win Thursday against Fremont.
SYRACUSE 3, LAYTON 1
LAYTON — Syracuse took a 3-0 lead into the break in a region win at Layton.
Sarah Wynn, Cortney Cobabe and Ashlyn Hall each netted first-half goals for the Titans (12-3, 10-3 Region 1).
Mary Littlefield scored in the second half for the Lancers (9-5-1, 7-5-1).
DAVIS 2, FREMONT 0
KAYSVILLE — Taygan Sill earned a clean sheet while Grace Nicol and Ruth Wright scored in the second half
To lift Davis (10-2-3, 8-2-3 Region 1) to victory over Fremont (9-6, 8-5).
CLEARFIELD 2, WEBER 1
CLEARFIELD — Clearfield took a 1-0 lead into halftime and held on to pick up its first region win in a victory over Weber.
Libby Anderson and Mackenzie Merrell each scored for Clearfield. (2-12, 1-12 Region 1).
Sammi Horton netted for the Warriors (3-12, 3-10).
BONNEVILLE 4, BOUNTIFUL 0
BOUNTIFUL — Sadie Beardall scored twice and Summer Diamond assisted three goals, leading Bonneville (11-4, 7-2 Region 5) to a convincing win at Bountiful (5-10, 3-6).
All four Laker goals came in the second half. Leo Hansen and Kaydence Goodwin each scored one goal and Courtnie Porter had an assist. Goalkeeper Abree Beardall recorded the shutout.
VIEWMONT 2, FARMINGTON 1
FARMINGTON — Viewmont scored twice in the second half to hand Farmington (14-1, 8-1 Region 5) its first loss of the season.
Mati Ball and Ashley Kunz each netted for the Vikings (6-7-2, 5-3-1).
WOODS CROSS 2, BOX ELDER 1
WOODS CROSS — Katie Longmore and Shannon McNeal each scored first-half goals to carry Woods Cross (5-7-1, 3-5-1 Region 5) to a win over Box Elder.
Skylee Hoppe netted for the Bees (2-11-1, 0-9).
MORGAN 9, PROVIDENCE HALL 0
MORGAN — Morgan scored eight goals before halftime in a trouncing of Providence Hall.
Sadie McGreer and Sydney Cragun each scored a brace for the Trojans (10-3-1, 8-0 Region 13). Corinne Henderson, Brooklyn Field, Capri Jones, Maddy Richens and Ashland Avery netted on goal apiece. Taylor Condi and Viana Johnson shared the clean sheet.
The win, Morgan’s ninth straight, clinches at least a share of the Region 13 title and sets up a clash between first and second place Thursday when the Trojans host Judge Memorial.
ST. JOSEPH 9, NORTH SUMMIT 1
COALVILLE — Ellen Rickerd netted a hat trick and assisted one goal to lead St. Joseph to a one-sided win.
Sam Munson and Ciera Aguirre scored two goals each; Abby Beaty and Katie Sugiyama scored one goal.
Aguirre assisted two goals. Munson, Cate Schmeling, Jaylee Vasquez and Kara Sugiyama assisted one goal as the Jayhawks (5-5, 3-3 2A North) took a 4-1 halftime lead.
VOLLEYBALL
WEBER 3, ROY 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber beat Roy (1-20, 0-8 Region 1) in straight sets by scores of 25-14, 25-12, 25-10.
Alyssa Hansen led the Warriors (6-14, 4-4) with 11 kills and six blocks. Ryan Calvert hit six kills with two service aces, MaKaylee Nye had four kills with two aces and Rianne Brown hit four kills with three aces.
FREMONT 3, DAVIS 1
KAYSVILLE — Fremont stayed perfect in region play, winning in four sets at Davis. Set scores were 25-10, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21.
Rylie Merrill had 18 kills and Hailee Doxey added 17 kills for the Silverwolves (15-1, 8-0 Region 1). Carlie Peterson dished out 49 assists while Brittyn Haney had 31 digs and served three aces.
Katie Corelli led the Darts (13-7, 5-3) with 20 kills and 19 digs. Liv Watts tallied 18 kills and 24 digs. Madi Rushton handed out 36 assists and Lauryn Arnold added three blocks.
NORTHRIDGE 3, LAYTON 0
LAYTON — Northridge beat Layton in straight sets: 25-23, 25-17, 25-10.
Karli Nielson had 11 kills and nine digs for Northridge (13-8, 6-3 Region 1). Alex Ivory added 10 kills and 12 digs.
Mercedes Lopez dished 18 assists for the Lancers (2-7, 2-7). Eleonora Palu had eight kills, Kenzi Christensen tallied nine blocks and Taylor Jensen added 11 digs.
FARMINGTON 3, BOUNTIFUL 2
BOUNTIFUL — Farmington (14-0, 4-0 Region 5) won the last two sets to stay undefeated, beating Bountiful (8-7, 3-1) by set scores of 18-25, 25-13, 19-25, 25-17, 16-14.
VIEWMONT 3, BONNEVILLE 2
BOUNTIFUL — Bonneville won the third set to take a 2-1 lead, but Viewmont (3-18, 1-3 Region 5) won the last two sets to take the match: 25-13, 24-26, 20-25, 25-18, 15-11.
Scarlett Kluge had 15 kills and three aces to pace Bonneville (2-12, 0-4). Halle Morgan had 39 assists and 15 digs.
CEDAR VALLEY 3, BEN LOMOND 1
OGDEN — Ben Lomond lost to Cedar Valley: 25-12, 25-17, 21-25, 26-24.
Adia Jensen tallied three kills and four digs to pace the Scots (0-15, 0-8 Region 10). Aary Montaño and Jessica Peregrino each had two kills and seven digs.
TOOELE 3, OGDEN 0
OGDEN — Ogden (7-9, 2-5 Region 10) fell at home to Tooele. Scores were 25-18, 25-19, 25-14.
MORGAN 3, JUDGE MEMORIAL 0
MORGAN — Morgan beat Judge Memorial in straight sets: 25-16, 25-13, 25-18.
Emery Wheeler led the Trojans (12-3, 5-0 Region 13) with 11 kills. Sydney Stuart dished out 37 assists and served three aces. Kate Korth added 19 digs.
ST. JOSEPH 3, APA-WEST VALLEY 0
WEST VALLEY — St. Joseph won at American Preparatory Academy-West Valley in straight sets: 25-7, 25-14, 25-13.
Katy Hurst had eight kills and four digs to pace the Jayhawks (9-11, 4-3 Region 17) . Shaylie Bonneau had six kills, served three aces and tallied nine digs. Montserrat Hernandez had five kills and three aces.