FARMINGTON — Farmington High girls soccer scored a game-winning goal in the final minute of the second overtime period to lift the Phoenix over Bonneville 2-1 on Tuesday in a battle of Region 5 unbeatens.
Summer Diamond netted a second-half goal for the Lakers (7-3, 3-1 Region 5). Farmington (10-0, 4-0) did not report scoring information.
FREMONT 1, WEBER 0
PLAIN CITY — Berkley Heileson netted a first-half goal to lift Fremont to a win over Weber (2-8, 2-6 Region 1)
Sydney Stephens earned the clean sheet for the Silverwolves (7-3, 6-2).
NORTHRIDGE 2, CLEARFIELD 0
CLEARFIELD — Lauren Call scored a goal in each half — both assisted by Tiani Fonoti — as Northridge shut out Clearfield (1-8, 0-8 Region 1).
Nashya Vasquez earned the shutout for the Knights (9-1, 7-1).
SYRACUSE 1, DAVIS 0
KAYSVILLE — London Ewing earned the clean sheet and Ashlyn Hall scored in the second half as Syracuse (7-3, 5-3 Region 1) shut out Davis (6-2-2, 4-2-2).
LAYTON 4, ROY 1
ROY — Layton scored three second-half goals to get a road win at Roy.
Brynlee Roberts netted in the first half for the Lancers (6-3-1, 4-3-1 Region 1). Kylee Richins, Hannah Ro and Kaitlyn Richards each scored after the break.
Abbie Dalebout scored for the Royals (2-7-1, 2-5-1).
VIEWMONT 4, BOX ELDER 0
BOUNTIFUL — Viewmont (3-5-2, 2-1-1 Region 5) scored twice in each half in a shutout win over Box Elder (2-6-1, 0-4).
WOODS CROSS 1, BOUNTIFUL 0 (2OT)
WOODS CROSS — Isabel Campbell scored on a free kick in the second stanza of extra time to lift Woods Cross (4-3-1, 2-1-1 Region 5) to a win over Bountiful.
MORGAN 5, GRANTSVILLE 0
MORGAN — Five players scored goals for Morgan (4-3-1, 2-0 Region 13) in a win. Syd Cragun, Addy Adams, Aspen Telford, Corinne Henderson and Brooklyn Peterson got on the scoresheet for the Trojans.
Henderson had two assists; Sadie McGreer and Faith George each had one. Taylor Condie earned the clean sheet.
ROWLAND HALL 6, ST. JOSEPH 2
SALT LAKE CITY — St. Joseph fell behind 4-1 at halftime in a loss.
Sam Munson tallied a goal and an assist for St. Joseph (1-3, 0-1 2A North). Ellen Rickerd had a goal and Ciera Aguirre had an assist.
MOUNTAIN CREST 2, BEAR RIVER 0
HYRUM — Bear River (1-7, 0-3 Region 11) gave up a goal in each half in a region loss at Mountain Crest.
VOLLEYBALL
FREMONT 3, LAYTON 0
LAYTON — Fremont beat Layton in straight sets: 25-16, 25-11, 25-17.
Carlie Peterson spread out 39 assists for the Silverwolves (9-1, 2-0 Region 1). Maggie Mendelson hit 13 kills, Rylie Merrill had nine kills with 13 digs, Haylee Doxey hit eight kills and Whitley Surrage had seven.
Brittyn Haney led Fremont with 15 digs and Hannah Stahle hit two service aces.
Kenzi Christensen led the Lancers (0-2, 0-2) with five kills and four blocks. Mercedes Lopez had 13 assists.
SYRACUSE 3, NORTHRIDGE 0
LAYTON — Kamryn Wiese posted 11 kills to lead Syracuse to a three-set win over Northridge. Scores were 25-19, 25-22, 25-21.
Andie Thomas and Saige Dimick each had six kills and Hailee Garcia totaled 20 assists for Syracuse (2-0, 2-0 Region 1).
Karli Nielson led Northridge (7-3, 1-1) with 11 kills and 12 digs, Alex Ivory hit 10 kills and Maika Kalauli had 11 digs.
OGDEN 3, BEN LOMOND 0
OGDEN — Rachel Davis totaled 27 assists with five service aces to lead Ogden to a straight-sets win over Ben Lomond by scores of 25-18, 25-11, 25-11.
Ashley Christensen had 15 kills for the Tigers (6-4, 1-2 Region 10) and Stella Brower hit eight.
Aaryana Montaño and Jennifer Barker led the Scots (0-8, 0-2) with three kills each.
FARMINGTON 3, MOUNTAIN CREST 0
HYRUM — Farmington earned a straight-sets victory at Mountain Crest: 25-14, 25-15, 25-23.
Hannah Howard had 16 kills to pace the Phoenix (10-0). Fran Skinner dished out 34 assists and Rylee Brown collected 25 digs.
CLEARFIELD 3, ROY 0
Roy — Clearfield (1-2, 1-1 Region 1) grabbed a region road win at Roy (1-13, 0-2 Region 1) in straight sets. Scores were 25-22, 25-19, 25-20. Stats weren’t reported.
ST. JOSEPH 3, APA-WEST VALLEY 0
OGDEN — St. Joseph beat American Preparatory Acadmey-West Valley in straight sets by scores of 25-22, 25-16, 25-13.
Katy Hurst led the Jayhawks (1-5, 1-1 Region 17) with 11 digs, eight kills and five aces. Shaylie Bonneau added six digs, six kills & two aces. Montserrat Hernandez tallied six kills, fives aces and three digs.
WATERFORD 3, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 0
LAYTON — Waterford swept Layton Christian (2-1, 1-1 Region 17) by scores of 25-13, 25-10, 25-14. No stats were reported.
GRANTSVILLE 3, BEAR RIVER 0
GARLAND — Grantsville won a straight-sets contest at Bear River (2-6). Set scores were 26-24, 25-17, 25-14. No stats were reported.