PLAIN CITY — Bridger Clontz batted 2 for 2 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and two walks as Fremont High baseball scored early to beat Bear River 8-3 on Wednesday afternoon and win its first game of the season.
Gavin Douglas and Calvin Morrow, who also homered, each drove in two runs for the Silverwolves (1-5).
Marcus Callister went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Bears (4-3).
WEBER 12, CORNER CANYON 2
PLEASANT VIEW — In a game postponed Tuesday due to snow, Weber won in five innings in the conclusion Wednesday.
Bode Larson pitched four innings, allowed no runs and struck out seven batters for the Warriors (5-1). Luke Erickson batted 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs.
WOODS CROSS 6, SYRACUSE 5
WOODS CROSS — Bryson Clements drove in the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win by Woods Cross (4-2).
Dylan Williams batted 3 for 4 with two doubles for the Wildcats and Blake Stanger hit 2 for 4.
Kyler Stromberg and Logan Hilton both batted 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Syracuse (2-5).
FARMINGTON 17, LEHI 10
LEHI — Luke Workman hit a home run, a double and drove in five runs as Farmington won a shootout on the road.
Brock Brown, Landon Day and Jack Hansen each homered for Farmington (5-2).
Brown and Hansen each drove in three runs. The Phoenix scored in each inning except the first.
BOUNTIFUL 8, PARK CITY 2
BOUNTIFUL — Truman Duryea and Hunter Esplin each drove in two runs and hit a double to lead Bountiful (4-1) to a home win.
Duryea pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs and striking out 11 batters.
PROVO 3, ROY 2
PROVO — Teyo Gil and Jered Faifai both batted 2 for 3 in a close loss for Roy (0-7). Max Robinson pitched five innings and allowed no earned runs with five strikeouts.
LOGAN 3, BONNEVILLE 2
LOGAN — Kody Kirk hit a walk-off, two-run single to hand Bonneville (1-3) a loss. Aiden Taylor pitched 5 1/3 innings allowing one hit, no runs and striking out 10 for the Lakers.
GREEN CANYON 10, CLEARFIELD 2
CLEARFIELD — Green Canyon scored all 10 runs in the sixth inning. Clearfield (2-3) pitcher Kenyan Swartz pitched five innings and allowed no earned runs with six strikeouts.
ALTA 4, VIEWMONT 2
BOUNTIFUL — Carson Williams batted 3 for 3 for Viewmont (2-5) in a loss.
MOUNTAIN CREST 2, BOX ELDER 0
HYRUM — Parker Buchanan batted 2 for 3 and pitched 5 1/3 innings as Box Elder (0-6) lost a pitchers’ duel.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Malad (ID) 10, Layton Christian 0 (F/5)
SOFTBALL
NORTHRIDGE 14, WOODS CROSS 1
WOODS CROSS — Amaya Porter drove in four runs and batted 3 for 4 with a homer and a triple as Northridge beat Woods Cross (3-5) in five innings.
Bryn Williams batted 4 for 4 with two RBIs for Northridge (2-3), who scored eight runs in the fourth inning. Kayla Schaaf, Delaney Robinson and Faith Petersen drove in two runs each.
ROY 11, DAVIS 6
KAYSVILLE — Jakell Eddy hit three doubles, Saige Nielsen doubled twice and Alissa Green drove in three runs as Roy beat Davis.
The Royals (3-5, 2-2 Region 1) had seven doubles as a team, plus a home run from Trynity Durbano, two RBIs from Mariah Medina and 4 2/3 innings pitched by Liv Bruch.
Ellie Anderson homered, doubled and drove in two for Davis (0-6, 0-4), who also got two RBIs and two hits from Alix Thaxton
MORGAN 19, OGDEN 4
MORGAN — Tess Polad homered and drove in three runs to lead Morgan to a three-inning win against Ogden (0-6).
Viana Johnson batted 3 for 3 with four RBIs and Elena Birkeland drove in two runs for the Trojans (5-4).
Ogden stats weren’t provided.
CLEARFIELD 4, BOUNTIFUL 1
BOUNTIFUL — Jayci Finch pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts as Clearfield beat Bountiful on the road.
Miranda Mansfield led Clearfield (6-1) with a 2-for-3 mark at the plate.
Kaitlyn Ricks hit two doubles for Bountiful (4-2) and Eva Stoddard batted 2 for 3.
ALTA 4, LAYTON 3
LAYTON — Jayda Chilton batted 3 for 4 with two RBIs in a close loss for Layton (5-1). Freshman pitcher Lauren Hansen struck out 15 batters in seven innings.
BOYS SOCCER
JUAN DIEGO 3, OGDEN 0
OGDEN — Juan Diego scored all of its goals in the second half to hand Ogden (4-1, 4-1 Region 10) its first loss of the season.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Stansbury 5, Ben Lomond 0
Layton Christian 4, Rowland Hall 3
Int. Christian 5, Utah Military 2