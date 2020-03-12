MAGNA — Brayden Clark and Logan Taylor each drove in two runs to help Fremont High baseball (3-2) beat Magna 4-3 on the road Thursday.
Jack Arevalo pitched 4 ⅓ innings and struck out six.
FARMINGTON 8, LEHI 4
FARMINGTON — Farmington (1-0) erased an early 3-0 deficit by scoring four runs in each of the third and fifth innings.
Ethan Trump batted 2 for 3 with two stolen bases, Mason Cook hit 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Brock Brown batted 2 for 4. Aaron Bornholdt pitched four innings and picked up the win.
BEAR RIVER 5, WESTLAKE 2
GARLAND — Easton Lish hit an RBI triple in the fifth inning that gave Bear River (2-3) the lead.
Lish and Auston Taylor each hit 2 for 3. Lish pitched 5 ⅔ innings.
OTHER SCORES
Hunter 5, Ben Lomond 0
SOFTBALL
FARMINGTON 6, MORGAN 2
FARMINGTON — Farmington (2-0) led 3-0 in the first inning on its way to a win.
Delaney Baker pitched a complete game, struck out six and batted 2 for 3 with three RBIs at the plate for the Phoenix. Lauren Gray hit a home run and Courtney Christiansen batted 2 for 3.
Danielle Cook and Mackenzie Logsdon drove in the Trojans’ (1-2) runs.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Snow Canyon 16, Bear River 12
BOYS SOCCER
ROY 2, WEBER 1 (OT)
ROY — Roy quickly erased a 1-0 deficit in the second half, then beat Weber (3-1, 1-1 Region 1) on the road on Brandt Jorgensen’s golden goal.
Cody Moore scored for the Royals (4-0, 2-0) early in the second half. Josh Maughan scored for the Warriors.
SYRACUSE 1, FREMONT 0 (OT)
PLAIN CITY — Corbin Bodily scored a golden goal, assisted by Jaden Norwood, to lead Syracuse (2-2, 1-1 Region 1) past Fremont (3-2, 0-2). Liam Jensen kept the shutout in goal.
DAVIS 1, NORTHRIDGE 0
KAYSVILLE — Joshua Harwood scored a second-half goal to keep Davis (4-0, 2-0 Region 1) unbeaten. Noah Larkin kept the shutout.
BONNEVILLE 1, RIDGELINE 0
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Travis Mansell netted in the first half, assisted by Brandon Bejarano, to lift Bonneville (2-3) to a home win.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Clearfield 1, Layton 0