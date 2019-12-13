AMERICAN FORK — Fremont High boys basketball (6-0) pulled away from Corner Canyon and won 80-65 in Friday’s semifinals of the Utah Elite 8 Tournament at American Fork High.
The Silverwolves advance to Saturday’s championship game where they’ll play Bingham High at 4:30 p.m.
Kipp Calder drained four 3-pointers and led the Silverwolves with 20 points.
Tige Voorhees scored 19, Baylor Harrop had 15 and Mitch Stratford added 12 as Fremont hit 10 3-pointers as a team.
BONNEVILLE 55, OGDEN 47
OGDEN — Bonneville led 29-23 at the half and held on to the lead in a road win at Ogden.
Matt Tesch led the Lakers (4-3) with 14 points. Caleb Nielson added 12.
Isaiah Coria scored a game-high 17 for Ogden (2-4) with two 3-pointers. Brady Warner scored 12 points on four treys and DJ Frye added 11 points.
WEBER 80, CYPRUS 78
MAGNA — Weber and Cyprus went into the fourth quarter tied at 54, but the Warriors shot 11 of 15 from the free throw line in the final frame to outlast the Pirates.
Cannon DeVries led Weber (4-2) with 19 points. Cache Clark scored 17 points on five 3-pointers.
Max Triplett added 14, Hunter Ropelato 12 and Quinn Bennett 10 points.
LAYTON 56, VIEWMONT 48
LAYTON — Ethan Potter scored a game-high 28 points to lead Layton to a win over Viewmont.
Preston Squire added nine points for the Lancers (6-0). Squire and Potter each made two 3-pointers. Boston Painter hauled in 11 rebounds.
Micah Johnson led the Vikings (3-4) with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Brash Emery added 14 points with three 3-pointers.
DAVIS 71, MOREAU CATHOLIC-CA 47
HAYWARD, Calif. — Davis completed its California road trip with another big win.
Spencer Vernon led the Darts (5-0) with 14 points, Rex Sunderland scored 11 and Jax Pearce added 10. Fifteen players saw playing time for Davis.
BEAR RIVER 77, ROY 59
GARLAND — Mark Huber led all scorers with 28 points for Bear River (5-0). Huber made two 3-pointers and shot 12 of 12 from the free throw line.
Logan Litchford added 17 points on five treys and Ren Fonnesbeck hit two 3-pointers on his way to 12 points.
Kobe Schriver led Roy (2-3) with 19 points on three 3-pointers. Andrew Foit scored 15 points with four treys and Mason Thueson added 14 points.
MORGAN 84, UNION 60
MORGAN — Morgan outscored Union 50-21 in the first half in a convincing home win.
Carter Thackeray led the Trojans (4-2) with 19 points. Seth Hadley and Sam Hansen each scored 11.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 74, APA-WEST VALLEY 58
LAYTON — Jaxon Thomas scored 24 points to lead Layton Christian (2-2, 2-0 Region 17) to a region win.
The Eagles led 42-21 at halftime, helped by a 23-5 margin in the second quarter.
Maxim Kaster and David Dong scored 12 for LCA.
TIMPANOGOS 65, BEN LOMOND 47
OREM — Ben Lomond trailed 35-20 at the half in a loss at Timpanogos
Garet Rentmeister led the Scots (1-6) with 23 points on five 3-pointers and a 6-for-6 mark from the free throw line.
WOODS CROSS 54, CLEARFIELD 48
CLEARFIELD — Woods Cross led 29-24 at the half and made that lead hold up in a win at Clearfield.
Tyler Roberts led the Wildcats (6-1) with a game-high 18 points. Quaid Knell added 16 on four 3-pointers.
Grayson Banks paced the Falcons (2-4) with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
MT. VERNON ACADEMY-GA 60, BOX ELDER 52
ATLANTA — Box Elder fell behind 30-20 at the half and couldn’t recover in a loss at Mt. Vernon Academy-Georgia.
Parker Buchanan led the Bees (3-2) with 16 points and Riley Dahlgren added 14 with two 3-pointers.
LONE PEAK 86, NORTHRIDGE 53
HIGHLAND — Northridge was outscored 22-6 in the first quarter in a road loss. Trey Simms led the Knights (1-5) with 13 points and three 3-pointers.
Max Burtts and Caleb Zaelit added eight points each.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BONNEVILLE 47, LAYTON 38
LAYTON — Courtnie Porter scored a game-high 24 points to lead Bonneville to a road win at Layton
Lilly Hall added 10 points for the Lakers (4-3).
Hailey Cuppett led the Lancers (1-5) with 13 points and two 3-pointers. Kamryn Moore and Cierra Bonham scored six points apiece.
FREMONT 65, RIVERTON 47
RIVERTON — Fremont led 43-20 at the half in a win at Riverton.
Timea Gardiner led the Silverwolves (6-0) with 19 points. Emma Calvert added 15 points and one 3-pointer.
OGDEN 52, PROVIDENCE HALL 33
OGDEN — Ashley Christensen scored 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting to lead Ogden (3-2) to a home win. The Tigers led 29-16 at halftime.
Rachel Davis and Juliann Stein scored eight points each.
BOX ELDER 62, SKY VIEW 47
BRIGHAM CITY — Annika Quayle scored 16 points and Box Elder (3-5) picked up a double-digit win. Jacie Anderson scored 14 and Tegan Mecham added 13 for the Bees.
VIEWMONT 44, NORTHRIDGE 40
LAYTON — Viewmont took a 23-10 lead at the break and held off a Northridge comeback bid for a rod win.
Sophie Lunt scored a game-high 11 points for Viewmont (3-2). Anna McKay added seven and a trio of Vikings scored six.
Hallestyn Kap led the Knights (1-5) with nine points. Kaitlin Clark added seven.
TIMPVIEW 72, BOUNTIFUL 44
PROVO — Jordyn Harvey scored 13 points and Emrie Satuala had 10 in a road loss for Bountiful (3-4).