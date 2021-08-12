LEHI — Fremont High football was shut out in a game for the first time since 2013, taking a 31-0 loss Thursday night at Skyridge to open the high school football season in Utah.
Cutler Warren recovered a fumble for Fremont on the 1-yard line to stop Skyridge and keep the first quarter scoreless. Jeter Fenton and Smith Snowden scored Skyridge touchdowns and the Falcons took a 14-0 lead into halftime, outgaining Fremont 193-61.
The Silverwolves marched on their first drive of the second half, helped by Cannon Koford completions to Kyler Kotter (16 yards) and Hayden Hall (19 yards). Koford was sacked on third down and Dax Iverson’s field goal went wide left.
On Skyridge’s ensuing play, quarterback McCae Hillstead threw to tight end Teagen Calton for an 80-yard touchdown to make the lead 21-0.
Drake Parker intercepted Hillstead on fourth down in the fourth quarter, giving Fremont the ball at its own 6. Koford fumbled in the end zone after getting hit and Collin Sheffield recovered the ball in the end zone for a 31-0 lead.
Fremont appeared set to score late in the fourth quarter after Koford found Bodie Ray and David Calvert on the same drive for fourth-down conversions. A third fourth-down conversion wasn’t in the cards. A final-seconds drive again went deep into Skyridge territory, but a Koford-to-Hall pass was batted away at the goal line.
GIRLS SOCCER
FARMINGTON 13, WEST JORDAN 0
FARMINGTON — Emmy McKeon and Issy Hoskins combined for a shutout and 12 different Farmington players scored as the Phoenix blasted West Jordan.
Brynlee Austin tallied three goals and one assist for Farmington (1-2). Paige Erickson notched two scores and two assists while Anndi Wright added two goals. Sammy Kearns and Mya Morris each had one goal and two assists.
Swayzee Arnell, Whitney Avei and Kira Hampshire added one goal and one assist apiece. Cara Christopherson netted once while Soleil Hansen, Bailey Burrup and Brinlee Mattsson each assisted once.
WEBER 8, WEST 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Ashlynn Stokes kept a clean sheet and Maci Rackham had two goals and an assist as Weber blanked West (0-1).
Tess Thomas and Olivia Hemings each netted twice for Weber (2-1). Callie Price and Jolie White each scored once. Remi Rawlings assisted two scores and McCall Hogge assisted one.
ST. JOSEPH 6, GRANTSVILLE 2
OGDEN — Sam Munson tallied three goals and one assist to lead St. Joseph past Grantsville in its opener.
Ciera Aguirre added two scores and one assist for St. Joseph (1-0). Abby Gough netted once and Cate Schmeling assisted one goal.
BOX ELDER 3, ROY 2
ROY — Brianna Roberts netted a brace to lead Box Elder to a win at Roy.
Kaydence Barker scored one goal for Box Elder (2-2).
Samantha Medina and Kasia Greeley each netted for Roy (0-4).
BOUNTIFUL 1, LAYTON 0
LAYTON — Caroline Hellewell scored on a Kanani Boyer assist in the first half and Daisy Williams kept a clean sheet as Bountiful (3-1) won at Layton (2-2).
JUDGE MEMORIAL 3, MORGAN 2
MORGAN — Brecklee Charlton scored twice in the second half on assists from Lacie Poll and Jayda Jones as Morgan (2-1) fell at home to Judge Memorial (2-1).
SYRACUSE 3, DESERT HILLS 0
ST. GEORGE — Tayiah Lambert kept a clean sheet, Abby Schofield had an assist while Mia Hammond and Cortney Cobabe each netted in the second half to lead Syracuse (3-1) to a win at Desert Hills (0-4) late Wednesday.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Bear River 4, Ben Lomond 0
Skyline 5, Bonneville 2