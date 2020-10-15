HIGHLAND — Payten Ivins scored in the fifth minute and Brooklyn Robinson netted three minutes later — with both goals assisted by Ashlyn Gwynn — and 13-seed Fremont High girls soccer made those goals hold up in a 2-1 win over 5-seed Lone Peak on Thursday in the 6A state tournament quarterfinals.
The Silverwolves (11-8) will face No. 1 American Fork (17-2) in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Rio Tinto Stadium.
PLEASANT GROVE 2, LAYTON 1
LAYTON — After Kaitlyn Richens headed in a Kylee Richens cross in the 17th minute to give No. 3 Layton a 1-0 lead, 6-seed Pleasant Grove netted two unanswered goals, one on each side of the halftime break, to eliminate the Lancers in the 6A quarterfinals
It was the second meeting of the two teams this season, with Layton winning at home 5-1 on Aug. 6. Layton ends the season with a 14-4 record.
MURRAY 1, VIEWMONT 0 (2OT)
BOUNTIFUL — No. 9 Murray scored a golden goal in the second session of extra time to eliminate No. 1 seed Viewmont in the 5A quarterfinals.
Viewmont posted a 15-3 record this season.
SKYLINE 1, FARMINGTON 0
FARMINGTON — No. 6 Skyline scored the game’s lone goal in the first half to end Farmington’s season in the 5A girls soccer quarterfinals
No. 3 Farmington ends the year at 11-4.