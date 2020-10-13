HERRIMAN — Payten Ivins netted a golden goal in the 96th minute to lead No. 13 Fremont High girls soccer to a 4-3 win in a 6A state tournament second-round upset at 4-seed Herriman (10-5).
Brooklyn Robinson scored on a Ashlyn Gwynn assist in the 13th minute to give Fremont (10-8) a 1-0 lead. After Herriman took a 3-1 lead in the 70th minute, Brynlee Meyerhoffer netted on a penalty kick one minute later. Gwynn netted the equalizer in stoppage time, forcing bonus soccer.
Fremont will travel to face 5-seed Lone Peak (9-4) in the quarterfinals.
DAVIS 4, COPPER HILLS 0
KAYSVILLE — Taygan Sill kept a clean sheet and Davis scored three goals in the second half to beat 15-seed Copper Hills (8-9) in the 6A second round.
Alizabeth Arevalo, Grace Nicol, Paris Stout and Emmerson Taylor each netted for 2-seed Davis (16-1), who will host region rival and 7-seed Syracuse (11-6) in the quarterfinals Thursday.
SYRACUSE 2, ROY 1 (OT)
SYRACUSE — Abby Schofield netted in the first minute of extra time to lift 7-seed Syracuse to a win over 23-seed Roy in the 6A second round.
Caroline Stringfellow had a goal and an assist for Syracuse (12-6). Sarah Wynn added an assist.
Monica Garcia scored on a penalty kick for Roy in stoppage time. The Royals finish the year with a 5-13 mark.
Syracuse will travel to face 2-seed Davis (16-1) in the quarterfinals.
AMERICAN FORK 3, WEBER 0
AMERICAN FORK — No. 16 Weber (8-10) saw its season end in a 6A second-round loss at top-seed American Fork (15-2). The Warriors end the season with an 8-10 record.
VIEWMONT 1, PARK CITY 0
BOUNTIFUL — Brynn Rees netted the game’s only goal in the 44th minute to lead No. 1 seed Viewmont past 17-seed Park City (9-8) in the 5A second round.
Lydia Pitt kept the clean sheet for Viewmont (15-2), who will host 9-seed Murray (14-4) on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
FARMINGTON 4, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0
FARMINGTON — Marianne Barber netted a brace to lead No. 3 Farmington past No. 14 Mountain View (9-9) in the 5A second round.
Abigail Ferrell had a goal and an assist for Farmington (12-3). Kalea Woodyatt netted once while Taryn Barraclough, Kennedy Freeman and Whitney Avei each had one assist.
Farmington hosts 6-seed Skyline in the quarterfinals Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
FREMONT 3, ROY 0
ROY — Ayva Cebollero led Fremont (17-2, 11-0 Region 1) with 22 assists, nine digs and three aces in a 25-14, 25-8, 25-5 win over Roy. Maggie Mendelson had 20 kills, Jade Harlan tallied 12 digs and Whitley Surrage posted three blocks.
Loryn Brimhall had three kills for Roy (4-13, 1-10). Darbey Bills added eight digs.
DAVIS 3, CLEARFIELD 0
CLEARFIELD — Cierra Limb amassed five aces and 22 digs to lead Davis (14-10, 7-4 Region 1) to a sweep at Clearfield, 25-11, 25-20, 25-23. Katie Corelli posted 16 kills, Katie Anderton dished out 11 assists and Lauryn Arnold had five blocks.
Clearfield (3-10, 1-10) did not report stats.
BONNEVILLE 3, VIEWMONT 2
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville took a marathon match with Viewmont (10-15, 2-5 Region 5). Set scores were 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 17-15.
Halle Morgan posted 49 assists and 20 digs for Bonneville (10-16, 2-6). Taryn Olsen added 35 digs while Natalie Van Dyke had 16 kills and two blocks.
BOUNTIFUL 3, FARMINGTON 0
FARMINGTON — Evi Chism served nine aces to lead Bountiful (13-6, 7-1 Region 5) past Farmington in straight sets: 25-11, 25-18, 26-24. Jordyn Harvey added 13 kills for the Braves.
Elle Skabelund led Farmington (8-16, 2-6) with eight kills, three aces and three blocks.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Green Canyon 3, Bear River 0
Woods Cross 3, Box Elder 1