Varsity Soccer - Fremont vs. Davis 40
In this August 2019 photo, a Fremont High girls soccer player tries to possess the ball in a game in Plain City.

 SAMANTHA MADAR, Standard-Examiner file photo

PLAIN CITY — Fremont High girls soccer netted three times after halftime to break a 1-1 tie and grab a season-opening, 4-1 win over Box Elder to usher in a full slate of prep sports in Northern Utah for the 2021-22 school year.

Ashlyn Gwynn scored on an Olivia Van Orden assist to get Fremont (1-0) on the board. Samantha Call, Brooklyn Robinson and Ellie Meyerhoffer scored in the second half. Kya Park and Laynee Rowley assisted

Box Elder (0-1) did not report stats.

WOODS CROSS 2, WEBER 1 (OT)

PLEASANT VIEW — Woods Cross scored a goal in the second half and one in overtime to beat Weber.

McCall Hogge scored shortly after halftime, assisted by Tess Thoman, to give Weber (0-1) a lead.

Scoring info for the Wildcats (1-0) wasn’t provided.

MORGAN 5, JUAB 1

NEPHI — Brecklee Charlton netted a brace to lead Morgan past Juab.

Kaydence Wardell had a goal and two assists for Morgan (1-0). LaCie Poll and Keirstin Barney each scored a goal while Melian More and Grace Pepper tallied one assist apiece.

AMERICAN FORK 3, FARMINGTON 1

FARMINGTON — Whitney Avei scored the lone Farmington goal on an Swayzee Arnell assist as the Phoenix (0-1) fell to American Fork (1-0).

SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED

Davis 2, Viewmont 0

Ben Lomond 1, Roy 0

