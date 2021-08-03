PLAIN CITY — Fremont High girls soccer netted three times after halftime to break a 1-1 tie and grab a season-opening, 4-1 win over Box Elder to usher in a full slate of prep sports in Northern Utah for the 2021-22 school year.
Ashlyn Gwynn scored on an Olivia Van Orden assist to get Fremont (1-0) on the board. Samantha Call, Brooklyn Robinson and Ellie Meyerhoffer scored in the second half. Kya Park and Laynee Rowley assisted
Box Elder (0-1) did not report stats.
WOODS CROSS 2, WEBER 1 (OT)
PLEASANT VIEW — Woods Cross scored a goal in the second half and one in overtime to beat Weber.
McCall Hogge scored shortly after halftime, assisted by Tess Thoman, to give Weber (0-1) a lead.
Scoring info for the Wildcats (1-0) wasn’t provided.
MORGAN 5, JUAB 1
NEPHI — Brecklee Charlton netted a brace to lead Morgan past Juab.
Kaydence Wardell had a goal and two assists for Morgan (1-0). LaCie Poll and Keirstin Barney each scored a goal while Melian More and Grace Pepper tallied one assist apiece.
AMERICAN FORK 3, FARMINGTON 1
FARMINGTON — Whitney Avei scored the lone Farmington goal on an Swayzee Arnell assist as the Phoenix (0-1) fell to American Fork (1-0).
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Davis 2, Viewmont 0
Ben Lomond 1, Roy 0