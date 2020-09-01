LAYTON — Fremont High volleyball earned a road win at Northridge by scores of 25-15, 25-20, 25-21 to open the Region 1 volleyball schedule Tuesday.
Whitley Surrage led Fremont (2-1, 1-0 Region 1) with 10 kills and four aces. Maggie Mendelson had 13 kills, Ayva Cebellero totaled 33 assists and Ally Cook tallied 12 digs.
Karli Nielson had 11 kills and eight digs for Northridge (3-4, 0-1). Emma Hendricks dished 23 assists.
LAYTON 3, WEBER 2
PLEASANT VIEW — Layton opened region play with a marathon win over Weber (0-5, 0-1 Region 1). Set scores were 23-25, 25-23, 27-25, 21-25, 15-12.
Lia Katoa led Layton (4-4, 1-0) with 17 kills, two aces and 13 digs. Logan Lindsay added 14 kills. Mercedes Lopes served two aces and dished out 38 assists. Alexis Crookston had four blocks.
SYRACUSE 3, CLEARFIELD 0
CLEARFIELD — Syracuse swept Clearfield (1-1, 0-1 Region 1) to open region play.
Megan Chandler led Syracuse (3-0, 1-0) with 15 kills and five aces. Rachel Godfrey had two blocks. Andie Thomas tallied 19 digs and Hailee Garcia dished out 40 assists.
DAVIS 3, ROY 0
ROY — Davis won at Roy (2-3, 0-1 Region 1) in straight sets: 25-18, 25-6, 25-19.
Katie Corelli had 11 kills for Davis (8-6, 1-0). Aubrey Nielson served four aces, Cierra Limb tallied 22 digs and Crace Clark totaled 16 assists.
BOUNTIFUL 3, TAYLORSVILLE 0
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful swept Taylorsville by scores of 25-6, 25-4, 25-12.
Jordyn Harvey had nine kills and Emrie Satuala added eight kills for Bountiful (3-2). Evi Chism totaled 25 assists.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Uintah 3, Ben Lomond 0
Mountain Ridge 3, Farmington 0
Juan Diego 3, Ogden 1
GIRLS SOCCER
LAYTON 4, CLEARFIELD 0
CLEARFIELD — Layton scored twice in each half in a shutout win at Clearfield (2-6, 1-5 Region 1).
Kaitlyn Richins got Layton (8-1, 7-0) on the board in the second minute on a Brooke Nelson assist. Erin Bailey netted in the 29th minute and again after halftime. Richins netted her second goal to cap the scoring.
Greta Wadman, Hannah Roe and Brooklyn Pritchett assisted on Lancer scores. Rilee Godfrey earned the clean sheet in goal.
SYRACUSE 4, NORTHRIDGE 1
LAYTON — Caroline Stringfellow tallied a goal and two assists as Syracuse won at Northridge.
Cortney Cobabe and Lexi Paulsen each added a goal and an assist for Syracuse (5-4, 3-3 Region 1). Cortnee Wright also netted for the Titans.
Mykenna Lake scored for Northridge (3-7, 2-5).
BONNEVILLE 2, BOUNTIFUL 0
BOUNTIFUL — Bonneville scored once in each half to pick up a region win at Bountiful (4-4-1, 1-2 Region 5).
Summer Diamond tallied a goal and an assist for Bonneville (8-1, 2-1). Sadie Beardall netted and Gracie east had an assist. Abree Beardall earned the clean sheet.
VIEWMONT 5, BOX ELDER 0
BOUNTIFUL — Viewmont ran out to a 4-0 halftime lead in a win over Box Elder (1-8, 0-3 Region 5).
Kennahdy Johnson, Brooke Wersland, Landree Evans and McKenna Stacey each netted in the first half for Viewmont (9-0, 3-0). Meg Harrison scored in the second half. Taegan Frandsen earned the clean sheet.
FARMINGTON 2, WOODS CROSS 0
WOODS CROSS — Kalea Woodyatt scored a goal in each half as Farmington (6-1, 2-1 Region 5) picked up a win at Woods Cross (4-5, 1-2).
Natalie Maire and Emmaline Mckeon shared the clean sheet for the Phoenix while Emma Demille and Marianne Barber assisted Woodyatt’s scores.
ST. JOSEPH 9, AMERICAN HERITAGE 1
AMERICAN FORK — St. Joseph took a 6-1 lead into halftime in a big win at American Heritage.
Sam Munson led St. Joseph (4-1) with five goals and two assists. Ellen Rickerd tallied two goals four assists. Julie Rickerd added one goal and one assist. Kathryn Van Wagoner netted once and Abby Goldner had one assist.
STANSBURY 10, BEN LOMOND 2
OGDEN — Ben Lomond allowed six goals in the second half in a region loss to Stansbury on Monday.
Alli Jenson scored in the first half for the Scots (0-6, 0-3 Region 10). Avery Beadles netted in the second half.
RIDGELINE 8, BEAR RIVER 0
GARLAND — Bear River (1-4, 0-1 Region 11) was shut out in a region-opening loss to Ridgeline.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Roy 2, Weber 1