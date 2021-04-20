PLAIN CITY — Jake Godfrey drove in Jackson Hoffman with a sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th inning to give Layton High baseball a marathon 8-7 win Tuesday at Fremont in 11 innings.
Cam Day batted 2 for 5 with four RBIs and a homer for Layton (11-4, 5-2 Region 1), and Cameron Hancock had three hits with two RBIs. Hoffman pitched four shutout innings of relief with eight strikeouts.
Jaxon Larkin hit three doubles for Fremont (7-8, 5-2) and Mason Memmott batted 4 for 5.
DAVIS 8, WEBER 7 (9)
KAYSVILLE — Easton Baggett hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Jonny Leishman and lift Davis to a nine-inning win over Weber.
Jake Maw hit a double and drove in four for Davis (7-8, 3-4 Region 1). Mike Wendt hit an RBI double. Trey Talbot batted 2 for 4.
Luke Erickson hit 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs for Weber (11-4, 5-2). Oakley Lawrence had two hits with a double and two RBIs.
ROY 9, SYRACUSE 6
ROY — Ethan Oliver batted 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a triple as Roy beat Syracuse. The Royals (3-12, 2-5 Region 1) also got three RBIs and a triple from Jered Faifai.
Kyler Stromberg batted 3 for 3 with a triple and a double for Syracuse (4-11, 2-5).
NORTHRIDGE 13, CLEARFIELD 4
LAYTON — Jed Hadley and Kobe McRoberts each had two hits and three RBIs for Northridge in a big win against Clearfield.
Bodee Wright, Ty Martinez and Kalen Cundick each drove in two runs for Northridge (8-6, 5-2 Region 1). Wright hit a homer and Jory Durant pitched six innings and struck out six.
Cambell Hardy batted 3 for 4 with one RBI and a double for Clearfield (6-9, 1-6).
BOX ELDER 1, VIEWMONT 0
BOUNTIFUL — Tate Overson needed just 83 pitches to toss a complete game with eight strikeouts in a Box Elder win against Viewmont (5-9, 3-1 Region 5). Carson Lancaster drove in the Bees’ (4-10, 2-2) only run.
WOODS CROSS 16, BONNEVILLE 0
WOODS CROSS — Woods Cross scored eight runs in each of the first and second innings to beat Bonneville.
Jaden Gines hit a three-run homer for Woods Cross (9-3, 3-1 Region 5). Bryson Clements batted 2 for 4 with a triple and drove in five. Taylor Ayala hit 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Walker Burbidge pitched a five-inning one-hitter and struck out five.
Kole Story got the lone hit for Bonneville (1-9, 0-4).
BEAR RIVER 6, LOGAN 3
LOGAN — Ashton Harrow batted 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs to lead Bear River to a region win at Logan.
Easton Lish went 2 for 3 with a double for Bear River (10-7, 4-3 Region 11), Hunter Harrow tripled and Lish pitched six innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs while striking out six.
BOUNTIFUL 12, FARMINGTON 8
FARMINGTON — Wyatt Smith batted 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a solo homer to lead Bountiful in a back-and-forth win at Farmington.
Drew Beck homered and went 3 for 5 for Bountiful (8-6, 3-1 Region 5), which saw Tavis Danner pitch two scoreless relief innings to close the game.
Brock Brown hit two doubles with four RBIs for Farmington (7-7, 1-3) and Aaron Bornholdt drove in two.
MORGAN 6, SUMMIT ACADEMY 5
MORGAN — Broox McGiven hit a walk-off sacrifice fly that finished a Morgan (8-8, 2-7 Region 13) comeback win.
Alex Harden homered and drove in three runs for the Trojans, while McGiven pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief. Morgan trailed 5-3 going into the bottom of the seventh.
TOOELE 11, BEN LOMOND 0 (5)
OGDEN — Tooele’s Jake Hervat pitched a five-inning no-hitter against Ben Lomond (6-9, 2-5 Region 10).
ALTAMONT 10, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 7
ALTAMONT — Layton Christian trailed 10-2 after five innings and nearly completed the comeback in a loss at Altamont
Milton Herring batted 3 for 3 for Layton Christian (2-7, 2-4 2A North). Jalen Boulware went 2 for 4 with an RBI double.
SOFTBALL
ROY 18, NORTHRIDGE 6
LAYTON — Liv Bruch batted 4 for 6 with five RBIs and two homers to lead Roy in a win at Northridge.
Saige Nielsen hit 3 for 4 with a homer and five RBIs as well for the Royals (5-10, 3-6 Region 1), who had 23 hits as a team, a home run from Jakell Eddy and a complete game pitched by Carsyn Byard.
Amaya Porter and Bryn Williams both hit 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Northridge (2-10, 0-8).
OGDEN 30, JUAN DIEGO 19
DRAPER — Adrianna Martinez batted 4 for 4 with two triples, one double and five RBIs to lead Ogden to a region win at Juan Diego.
Autumn Duncan went 3 for 5 with a double and five RBIs for Ogden (2-10, 1-4 Region 10). Tahlia Oberg and Heidi Vogel each hit a triple. Jasee Anderson hit two doubles.
Trinity Probasco, Jaae Roberts and Brighton Summers each hit one double. Roberts drove in four and Anderson three.
SYRACUSE 3, FREMONT 1
SYRACUSE — Abby Sims pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out 12 to lead Syracuse to a home win over Fremont.
Sims batted 2 for 3 with a two-run double in the sixth inning that broke a 1-1 tie to pace Syracuse (5-5, 4-4 Region 1). Brielle Milius went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in one.
Keysha McKean hit a double for Fremont (10-3, 7-2). Stalee Hadley scored its run.
LAYTON 19, DAVIS 12
KAYSVILLE — Leah Knight batted 4 for 5 with a triple, a double and five RBIs as Layton scored seven runs in the seventh inning to beat Davis.
Brooklyn Pritchett went 3 for 3 with a triple and four runs scored. Halle Duke batted 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs for the Lancers (8-4, 6-2 Region 1).
Graccee Godfrey went 3 for 4 with a double and one RBI, and Joslyn Purcell hit a three-run double. Haedyn Ellington pitched a complete game.
Ellie Anderson batted 3 for 5 with two home runs and drove in three for Davis (2-10, 1-7). Nina Attanasio went 2 for 3 with a homer, a double and six RBIs. Alix Thaxton batted 2 for 5 with a double and Laney Tuft hit 3 for 5.
FARMINGTON 8, BONNEVILLE 3
FARMINGTON — Delaney Baker pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts and batted 2 for 3 in a win against Bonneville (7-6, 2-3 Region 5).
Lexi Crowley batted 2 for 3 with a triple for Farmington (7-4, 4-1). Bonneville’s Emmaline DeGroot pitched six innings and allowed one earned run.
BOUNTIFUL 7, BOX ELDER 1
BRIGHAM CITY — Livi Arona’s four RBIs and Mylie Burnes’ 3-for-3 day led Bountiful past Box Elder (7-6, 1-3 Region 5).
Annie Salazar struck out nine in a complete game pitched for Bountiful (9-2, 5-0). Ashley Hammers hit a double to drive in the Bees’ lone run.
WOODS CROSS 12, VIEWMONT 2 (5)
WOODS CROSS — Elizabeth Busdicker batted 4 for 4 with two triples in a five-inning win over Viewmont (6-7, 0-4 Region 5). Kenna Cowley batted 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Woods Cross (5-9, 2-3).
BEAR RIVER 19, LOGAN 0 (3)
LOGAN — Oaklie Maxfield hit a home run and two doubles to lead Bear River to a three-inning win at Logan.
Bears (13-3, 6-0 Region 11) pitcher Jordyn Warren held the Griz to two hits. Kynlei Nelson hit a triple and a double. Cami Gibbs and McCall Maxfield each tripled. Kortnie Burton and Carlee Miller each doubled.
GRANTSVILLE 16, MORGAN 5 (6)
GRANTSVILLE — Danielle Cook batted 2 for 3 with three RBIs in a six-inning loss for Morgan (9-8, 3-4 Region 13).
STANSBURY 25, BEN LOMOND 0 (3)
STANSBURY PARK — Dawnivan Frye earned the only Ben Lomond (2-9, 2-5 Region 10) hit in a three-inning loss to Stansbury.
BEAR RIVER 3, TOOELE 2
GARLAND — Bear River scored all three runs in the sixth inning as Bear River erased a 2-0 deficit for a non-region win over Tooele on Monday.
Kate Dahle earned the win in the circle and hit an RBI double for the Bears (12-3). Kortnie Burton added an RBI.
BOYS SOCCER
WEBER 2, ROY 0
ROY — Carson Karras scored in the first half and Blake Bybee netted after the break to give Weber (9-0, 8-0 Region 1) a shutout win at Roy (2-8, 1-7). Stockton Short kept the clean sheet.
DAVIS 3, NORTHRIDGE 0
KAYSVILLE — Jude Walker kept a clean sheet and Davis led 2-0 at the half in a win over Northridge (7-4, 5-3 Region 1).
Nash Jensen, Stephen Seelos and Simon Jensen each scored for Davis (7-2-1, 6-2). Wyatt Sanders, Talon Meyer and Elliott Pehrson assisted.
SYRACUSE 4, FREMONT 0
PLAIN CITY — Corbin Bodily had two goals and two assists as Syracuse shut out Fremont (2-8, 1-7 Region 1)
Ryken Hamblin added a goal and an assist for Syracuse (8-2, 6-2). Jack Cook netted one goal and Greyson Scales had an assist. Hayden Poll kept the clean sheet.
CLEARFIELD 2, LAYTON 0
CLEARFIELD — Andrew Moulding kept a clean sheet while Joseph Kennaley and Joel Washburn each scored first-half goals as Clearfield (4-6, 2-6 Region 1) shut out Layton (4-5, 3-5).
BOX ELDER 1, VIEWMONT 0
BOUNTIFUL — Reggie Greer scored on a Cooper Sutton assist in the 66th minute and Keaton Lamb kept a clean sheet as Box Elder (6-4, 3-2 Region 5) prevailed at Viewmont (6-4-1, 3-2).
MORGAN 3, SUMMIT ACADEMY 0
BLUFFDALE — Dallon Gunn scored twice, Tyson Adams assisted two goals and Jacob Tolman had one goal with one assist as Morgan (11-2, 7-1 Region 13) won on the road.
Brayden Howe kept the clean sheet. The Trojans host first-place Judge Memorial on Friday with a chance to clinch a share of the region title.
BEN LOMOND 1, TOOELE 0
OGDEN — Brandon Leon kept the clean sheet and Luis Guzman scored in the 25th minute on an Oscar Coronado assist as Ben Lomond (5-5, 4-4 Region 10) downed Tooele on Monday.
MORGAN 6, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 1
MORGAN — Morgan scored four goals in the first half in a Monday non-region win over Layton Christian.
Cameron Burt tallied two goals and one assist to lead Morgan (10-2). Issac Lowder had a goal and an assist. Ty Warner, Luke Fackrell and Logan Phillips each scored once.
Leo Couto scored in the second half for LCA (5-6).
ST. JOSEPH 8, UTAH MILITARY 0
RIVERDALE — Edward Ramirez, Josh Ortiz and Ricky Aparicio each scored two goals and kept St. Joseph unbeaten with a mercy rule win on Monday at Utah Military Academy (0-5, 0-5 2A Northern).
Ozzy Escalona and Jonny Ramirez each scored one goal, while Ortiz and Mike McCrea combined for the clean sheet. Jon Calvo assisted two goals.
SCORES, NO STATS PROVIDED
Bountiful 0 (5), Bonneville 0 (4)