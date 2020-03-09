WEST VALLEY CITY — Collin Haygood pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out nine as Layton High (1-0) shut out Granger 10-0 to open its season on Monday afternoon.
Caleb Brown, Carson Shaffer, Riley Hill, Carter Robinson and Tanner Kofoed all hit doubles. Cam Day hit a triple. Layton hosts Riverton on Wednesday.
MORGAN 10, OGDEN 6
OGDEN — Carter Payne batted 2 for 3, Trevor Jarrett hit 2 for 4 and five different Morgan players drove in a run. The Trojans travel to Kanab this weekend for the Chuckwagon Classic.
Julian Gomez, Luis De La Torre and Gage Lovell each hit 2 for 4 for with a double for Ogden.
BOUNTIFUL 2, CARBON 0
BOUNTIFUL — Pitcher Mason Farr struck out six batters and allowed three hits in a complete-game shutout, leading Bountiful to a close home win. Farr needed just 81 pitches to get through the seven innings.
Carson Knudsen batted 2 for 3.
PREP SOFTBALL WOODS CROSS 9, MORGAN 0
WOODS CROSS — Pitcher Libby Clark tossed a complete-game shutout and allowed three hits in a win for Woods Cross.
Clark also batted 3 for 3 with one RBI, one stolen base and a double. Alison Ebberts batted 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
FARMINGTON 9, BEN LOMOND 1
OGDEN — Seven different players scored for Farmington (2-1). Mason McRae and Austin Argyle each scored two goals with one assist.
Carter Ray, Isaac Beckman, Cameron Bingham, Jed Holbrook and Mason Astill each scored once. Nick Wood, Ray and Bingham had one assist.
Ben Lomond (0-4) scoring information wasn’t provided.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 10, WENDOVER 0
WENDOVER — Rafael Silverio scored five goals as Layton Christian (4-1, 1-0 2A Northern) blasted its way to a region-opening win. Arthur Ferreira scored a goal with an assist.
Felipe Harada, Matheus Okuma, Leo Couto and Pedro Villas also got on the scoresheet.
Matheus Silva kept the shutout in goal.
SATURDAY SCOREBOARD
PREP BASEBALL
Roy 23, Payson 6
Fremont 13, Wasatch 1
Fremont 8, Hunter 0
Clearfield 11, Cedar Valley 1
Box Elder 5, Bear River 1
Bear River 10, Bonneville 0
ALA-Gilbert North 16, Clearfield 3
Cimarron-Memorial 8, Syracuse 6
Skyline 8, Syracuse 4
Sport Leadership and Management 8, Ogden 0
Springville 15, Box Elder 1
PREP SOFTBALL
Clearfield 3, Springville 2
Syracuse 15, Olympus 0
Syracuse 12, Parowan 0
Wasatch 5, Clearfield 2
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Fremont 4, Bonneville 2
Morgan 1, Spanish Fork 0 (2OT)
Northridge 1, Layton Christian 0
Snow Canyon 2, Farmington 0