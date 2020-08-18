SYRACUSE — Olivia Hemming scored a golden goal on an assist from Callie Price in the 84th minute and Weber High girls soccer netted a 2-1 region win in extra time Tuesday at Syracuse.
Natalie Neff scored in the first half for Weber (2-2, 1-1 Region 1).
Caroline Stringfellow equalized after the break for Syracuse (2-3, 0-2), forcing extra time.
DAVIS 4, CLEARFIELD 1
CLEARFIELD — Alizabeth Arevalo netted twice and Davis scored twice in each half to pick up a region win at Clearfield.
Grace Nicol and Annie Haycock each scored once for Davis (4-0, 2-0 Region 1).
Eliza Erekson found the back of the net in the second half for Clearfield (1-3, 0-2).
LAYTON 3, FREMONT 0
LAYTON — Layton scored twice in a two-minute span to take a 2-0 lead into the break in a region win over Fremont (3-1, 1-1 Region 1).
Hannah Roe netted in the 18th minute and Erin Bailey scored in the 20th minute on a Reece Robinson assist. Bailey netted again in the second half for Layton (3-1, 2-0). Rilee Godfrey earned the shutout.
ROY 2, NORTHRIDGE 1 (OT)
LAYTON — Monica Garcia scored twice, including a golden goal in extra time, as Roy (2-2, 1-1 Region 1) picked up its first region win at Northridge.
Mallory Ropelato scored for Northridge (2-2, 1-1).
FARMINGTON 8,WEST JORDAN 0
FARMINGTON — Kalea Woodyatt scored four goals and Farmington claimed a shutout win at West Jordan.
Makiyah Christensen, Abigail Ferrell, Carly Warenski and Samantha Kearns each netted once for Farmington (4-0).
Marianne Barber, Taryn Barraclough and Cameron Crane each tallied two assists. Emma Demille and Woodyatt assisted one goal apiece. Natalie Maire and Emmaline Mckeon shared the clean sheet.
BONNEVILLE 2, HERRIMAN 0
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville scored twice in the first half to beat Herriman.
Abree Beardall earned the clean sheet for Bonneville (5-0). Riley Lopaz and Leo Hansen each scored goals. Courtnie Porter and Summer Diamond assisted.
BEAR RIVER 6, BEN LOMOND 0
OGDEN — Bear River scored three goals in each half to pick up its first win of the season at Ben Lomond (0-3)
Morgan Noyes netted a brace for Bear River (1-2). Gracie Riley, Kylie Nelson, Aspen Austin, and Alyssa Cristian each scored once.
SKY VIEW 4, BOX ELDER 1
BRIGHAM CITY — Skylee Hoppe converted a free kick in the first half as Box Elder (0-4) fell at home to Sky View.
ST. JOSEPH 13, AMERICAN HERITAGE 0
OGDEN — Sam Munson scored eight goals to lead St. Joseph over American Heritage.
Ciera Aguirre netted four times and Ellen Rickerd added one score for St. Joseph (2-0). Kenzie Munson earned the clean sheet in goal.
MORGAN 8, CYPRUS 0
MAGNA — Capri Jones and Brooklyn Peterson each scored a brace as Morgan won at Cyprus.
Corinne Henderson, Brooklyn Field, Sadie Mcgreer and Addi Adams each netted once for Morgan (5-0). Emilie Edgington and Henderson tallied two assists apiece. Vienna Johnson, Brecklee Charlton, Peterson and Field had one assist apiece.
Johnson, Miya Turner and Madison Wangsgard combined for the shutout in goal.
GRANTSVILLE 8, UTAH MILITARY 0
RIVERDALE — Utah Military Academy (0-1) trailed 6-0 at the half in a season-opening loss to Grantsville.
VOLLEYBALL
FREMONT 3, BOUNTIFUL 1
BOUNTIFUL — Fremont won in four sets at Bountiful in both teams’ first contest. Scores were 25-23, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17.
Maggie Mendelson tallied 19 kills, 12 digs and two aces for Fremont (1-0). Hoku Sagapolu added 15 kills, two blocks and two aces. Ayva Cebollero dished out 34 assists, while adding six kills, three blocks and three aces. Ally Cook had 13 digs.
OGDEN 3, BEAR RIVER 1
GARLAND — Ogden (1-0) won a four-set contest at Bear River (1-3) by set scores of 24-26, 25-18, 25-22, 25-13.
Rees Bockwoldt posted 19 kills and four aces for Ogden. Rachel Davis dished out 41 assists and served five aces. Aidrey Anderson had 10 kills and two blocks while Olivia Blackford tallied 26 digs and two aces.
LOGAN 3, BEN LOMOND 0
LOGAN — Ben Lomond (0-1) fell in straight sets at Logan by scores of 25-9, 25-12, 25-14. No stats were reported.
BONNEVILLE 3, ROY 0
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville (1-0) swept Roy (0-1) by set scores of 25-16, 25-18, 25-22. No stats were reported.
SYRACUSE 3, SKYRIDGE 0
LEHI — Syracuse (1-0) started the season with a sweep at Skyridge. Set scores were 27-25, 25-22, 25-13. No stats were reported.