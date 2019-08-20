GARLAND — Allison Jenson scored twice, including the golden goal in the 92nd minute, to lift Ben Lomond girls soccer to a 3-2 extra-time win Tuesday at Bear River.
Samantha Diaz scored a first-half goal for the Scots (3-1).
Rylee Towne and Valerie Dominguez each netted for the Bears (1-4).
FREMONT 3, SYRACUSE 1
PLAIN CITY — Fremont score three second-half goals to turn a 1-0 Syracuse lead into a home win.
Alyssa Seaich, Brylee Nelson and Sophia Henley each netted for the Silverwolves (3-2, 2-1 Region 1).
Ashlyn Hall opened the scoring for the Titans (2-3, 0-3), who have been playing without junior forward and two-time All-Area MVP Caroline Stringfellow due to an injury suffered during Syracuse’s first region contest.
LAYTON 4, CLEARFIELD 0
CLEARFIELD — Kaitlyn Richins booted two goals to lead Layton to a region win at Clearfield (1-3, 0-3 Region 1).
Brynlee Roberts and Erin Bailey each scored once for the Lancers (4-1, 2-1), who led 3-0 at the half. Anastasia Godfrey earned the shutout.
WEBER 2, ROY 0
ROY — Lexi Hill earned the clean sheet and Weber scored once in each half in a shutout win at Roy (1-4, 1-2 Region 1).
Olivia Hemming and Allie Peterson each netted for the Warriors (2-3, 2-1).
WOODS CROSS 4, WEST 0
SALT LAKE CITY — Woods Cross scored three second-stanza goals to grab a shutout win at West.
Katie Longmoor, Isabella Ratto, Isabel Campbell and Lauren Howe each netted for the Wildcats (1-1). Alisi Tauataina earned the clean sheet.
BONNEVILLE 7, TAYLORSVILLE 0
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville scored four first-half goals on the way to a rout of Taylorsville.
Elle Burton scored a brace for the Lakers (3-2). Sadie Beardall, Hailey Price, Livvy Shupe, Summer Diamond and Ashlyn Price each netted once. Ashlyn Bardwell tallied an assist.
Abree Beardall and Alexia Stone shared the shutout.
FARMINGTON 1, JORDAN 0
JORDAN — Abigail Ferrel scored the game’s lone goal in the 75th minute in Farmington’s shutout win at Jordan.
Naomi Kehl earned the clean sheet for the Phoenix (5-0).
MORGAN 8, WATERFORD 0
MORGAN — Faith George netted a hat trick to lead Morgan to its first win of the year to beat Waterford.
Syd Cragun, Sid Erickson, Corrine Henderson, Niyah Cragun and Capri Jones each scored one goal for the Trojans (1-2-1), who led 5-0 at the half.
Viana Johnson and Taylor Condie shared the shutout.
VIEWMONT 2, ALTA 2 (2OT)
BOUNTIFUL — Ashley Kunz and Rynn Waddoups each scored for Viewmont (1-3-1) in a draw with Alta.
AMERICAN FORK 8, BOUNTIFUL 0
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful (2-3) gave up six first-half goals in a home loss to American Fork.
CYPRUS 4, UTAH MILITARY 0
RIVERDALE — Utah Military (0-1) gave up three goals in the second half in a home loss to Cyprus.
BASEBALL
MERIT ACADEMY 7, ST. JOSEPH 5
SPRINGVILLE — St. Joseph’s (2-5) seventh-inning rally fell short in a road loss to Merit Academy.
UTAH MILITARY 10, APA DRAPER 5
OGDEN — Utah Military Academy (3-0) scored six runs in the first inning and made that lead hold in a home win.