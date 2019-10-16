OGDEN — It took 1 minute, 55 seconds for the Ogden girls soccer team to get on the scoresheet in its second-round 4A girls soccer state playoff game Wednesday against Mountain Crest.
That time probably ranks somewhere around fifth on the Tigers’ list of fastest goals scored this year.
Ogden (15-2) rode an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Kadrey Howell and Tori Kalista and coasted to a 4-1 win over the Mustangs to advance to Saturday’s state quarterfinals.
"We had a plan to go out there and work our hardest in the first 10 minutes so we could get them off their game, and so we could set the tone for us to win," Howell said.
Following an MC goal off a long Ellie Parker free kick in the 14th minute, the Tigers were hemmed in their own half of the field for the next 10 minutes before a couple quick shots on goal by Abby Beus and Howell.
Howell took a hard foul — she was the target of several — by Mountain Crest keeper Dakota Andersen in the penalty box and Alysia Butters converted the spot kick for a 3-1 lead just before halftime.
The game ground to a stalemate in the second half as both teams struggled to keep possession. Beus had two shots on goal in the first 15 minutes after beating defenders 1-on-1 down the right side.
"It was a really physical game, a little chippy at times. I thought we did really well at finishing, we were able to get all the goals we needed," Howell said.
Howell smashed in a door-slamming goal in the 72 minute. Mackenzie Kalista and Beus had a nice passing exchange that set Beus free down the right side. Her cross took one bounce to Howell's right foot and Howell did the rest from close range.
Ogden moves on to the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday when it will host Stansbury, a region foe the Tigers beat 5-0 and 4-1 in the regular season.
MORGAN 8, AMERICAN LEADERSHIP 0
MORGAN — Third-seeded Morgan scored four goals in each half to shellack 14-seed American Leadership Academy (2-14-2) in the 3A state tournament second round.
Syd Cragun tallied a hat trick for the Trojans (13-3-1). Capri Jones, Brooklyn Field, Rylee Cole, Melia Moore and Macie Anderson netted one goal apiece. Taylor Condi, Viana Johnson and Brett Bailey shared the playoff clean sheet.
Morgan will host No. 6 seed Richfield on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Gametime is scheduled for 1 p.m but may be moved up due to weather.
ST. JOSEPH 7, UTAH MILITARY 0
OGDEN — Six-seed St. Joseph took a 5-0 lead into the halftime break in a win over 11-seed Utah Military (2-9) in the 2A state tournament first round.
Ellen Rickered scored twice for St. Joseph (8-5). Sam Munson, Ciera Aguirre, Cate Schmeling, Jaylee Vasquez and Kathryn Van Wagoner each scored once. Aguirre tallied two assists, with Kara Sugiyama, Munson, Schmeling and Kate Vandersteen adding one.
Kenzie Munson earned the clean sheet in goal.
St. Joseph advances to the 2A quarterfinals where it will travel to face No. 3 seed Millard at 1 p.m. Saturday.
FOOTBALL
GRANTSVILLE 34, MORGAN 18
GRANTSVILLE — In a game of Region 13 unbeatens, Grantsville used a pair of big fourth-quarter touchdown drives to put away Morgan and win the region title outright.
Porter Giles cut Grantsville’s lead to 21-18 with a 6-yard touchdown run for the only points of the third quarter. But Grantsville quarterback Jackson Sandberg threw his second TD of more than 60 yards to put the home team up 27-18 in the fourth.
Grantsville (8-2, 5-0 Region 13) turned away a Morgan (8-1, 4-1) drive with an interception inside its 5 yard line, then drove more than 95 yards for a TD to put the game away.
Sandberg finished with 391 passing yards and four TDs for Granstville.
Carter Thackeray threw for 243 yards for Morgan, including a 50-yard scoring toss to Brinton Winn in the second quarter. Sloan Calder kicked a 42-yard field goal in the first quarter.
BOUNTIFUL 27, MOUNTAIN CREST 0
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful used a power running game and stout defense to shut out Mountain Crest.
Jared McCann rushed for two scores for the Braves (3-7), surpassing the 1,000-yard mark on the season. Carson Knudsen added another rushing touchdown. Micah Pettit booted two field goals and three extra points.
MURRAY 28, BOX ELDER 14
MURRAY — Box Elder scored first, but Murray responded with 28 straight points to take control.
Nate Wheatly scored on a 19-yard run to put the Bees (3-7) ahead 7-0 in the first quarter. After Murray scored four straight touchdowns — three without converting the PAT — and a field goal, Parker Buchanan capped the scoring with an 8-yard run.
BEAR RIVER 14, CLEARFIELD 6
GARLAND — Bear River took a 14-3 lead into halftime and kept Clearfid out of the end zone in a home win.
Ren Fonnesbeck threw two touchdown passes for the Bears (4-6). At the 7:21 mark in the first quarter, Klayson Roberts got behind the defense and Fonnesbeck hit him in stride for a 53-yard score. Alec Callister hauled in a 22-yard scoring strike with 51 seconds left in the first half.
Jarom Reed booted field goals of 30 and 27 yards for the Falcons (1-9). Bear River limited Clearfield quarterback Bransen Simper to 219 passing yards, allowing 19 completions on 46 attempts and intercepting Simper twice.
WOODS CROSS 35, GREEN CANYON 21
WOODS CROSS — Woods Cross spotted Green Canyon a 7-0 lead, then outscored the Wolves 21-7 to take
a 28-14 lead into the break in a home win.
Carter Weierman paced Woods Cross (8-2) with two passing touchdowns and two rushing scores. Cole Wardle rushed for another touchdown. Roman Sanone and Luke Hyde caught the Weierman scoring strikes.
RIDGELINE 49, VIEWMONT 48 (2OT)
BOUNTIFUL — Kaden Johnson’s second-overtime extra point was blocked as Viewmont (3-7) fell at home in a heartbreaker.
Vikings quarterback Will Schultz tossed five touchdown passes, ran for another and threw for 256 yards.
Will Carter had 84 receiving yards and three touchdowns while Cole Bangerter caught two touchdowns. Sam Trusty rushed for a touchdown.
Viewmont trailed 7-0 after the first quarter, then scored 21 second-quarter points to take a 21-14 halftime lead. The teams went into overtime tied 35-35 where they traded touchdowns in both overtime periods.
VOLLEYBALL
MORGAN 3, BOX ELDER 1
BRIGHAM CITY — Morgan (21-5) won at Box Elder (9-13) by scores of 12-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18.