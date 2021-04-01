PLEASANT VIEW — Oakley Lawrence hit a grand slam, a two-run homer and earned an RBI walk to lead Weber High baseball past Syracuse with seven RBIs in a 17-7 decision Thursday.
Braedon Roylance hit a double and drove in four for Weber (7-2, 1-0 Region 1). Jonah Powers-Kulpa had two RBIs without recording a base hit.
Xandon Hancock scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the sixth inning to trigger the run rule. Bode Larson earned the win, allowing five earned runs and striking out six.
Kyler Stromberg hit 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Syracuse (2-6, 0-1). Wyatt Humphrey batted 3 for 4 and drove in two. Isaac Marin hit an RBI double.
NORTHRIDGE 9, DAVIS 8
KAYSVILLE — Northridge scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to grab a comeback win at Davis.
Kobe McRoberts batted 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to pace Northridge (4-3, 1-0 Region 1). Bodee Wright and Kalen Cundick each had two hits and one RBI.
Jace Olsen hit an RBI double. McRoberts pitched four innings with six earned runs and seven strikeouts for the Northridge win.
Jake Maw hit a solo home run for Davis (4-5, 0-1). Owen Murdock hit a three-run double and Trey Talbot had a two-run single.
FREMONT 5, ROY 1
PLAIN CITY — Tyge Doxey batted 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs to lead Fremont to a region win over Roy.
Mason Memmott hit 2 for 3 with a double for Fremont (3-6, 1-0 Region 1). Bridger Clontz drove in a run. Calvin Morrow earned the win, striking out seven over six innings.
Teyo Gil batted 2 for 3 with a double and drove in the lone Roy (1-8, 0-1) run.
LAYTON 7, CLEARFIELD 0
LAYTON — Cam Day struck out 14 batters and allowed just three hits in a complete-game shutout to lead Layton past Clearfield in the teams’ Region 1 opener.
Day, Cam Hancock, Carter Robinson, Dawson Hall and Bryce Greenhalgh each drove in one run for Layton (7-2, 1-0 Region 1). Jake Godfrey doubled while Hancock and Brad Greenhalgh each had two hits.
Devan Harmer, Dawson Burton and Cambell Hardy had the three Clearfield (3-4, 0-1) hits.
BEAR RIVER 8, RIDGELINE 3
MILLVILLE — Taden Marble pitched a complete game and batted 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs as Bear River won at Ridgeline (7-5, 2-1 Region 11).
Jarett Giles and Easton Lish each had two hits for Bear River (5-6, 1-2). Hunter Harrow hit an RBI double.
STANSBURY 12, BEN LOMOND 2
STANSBURY PARK — Ben Lomond gave up six runs in the third inning in a five-inning loss at Stansbury (12-3, 4-0 Region 10).
Brady Walling hit 2 for 3 for Ben Lomond (4-7, 0-4). Ryder Wilcox drove in one.
The Scots’ next game is a doubleheader against Ogden at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at Lindquist Field.
SOFTBALL
WEBER 4, ROY 2
ROY — Brooke Merrill pitched a complete game, struck out 13 batters and hit a solo home run to lead Weber past Roy.
Abbie Barker, Eden Jensen and Kennedie Johnson each drove in one run for Weber (8-2, 4-1 Region 1).
Liv Bruch hit a home run for Roy (4-8, 2-4) and Saige Nielsen doubled.
FREMONT 7, MOUNTAIN CREST 3
PLAIN CITY — Stalee Hadley hit a grand slam and Mikayla Morse hit a three-run homer, bringing home all of Fremont’s runs in a non-region win.
Kaci Smith pitched four innings and allowed one run on five hits with four strikeouts for Fremont (8-2). Brinley Ellsworth pitched three innings in relief.