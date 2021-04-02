CLEARFIELD — Layton High baseball scored one run in the top of the ninth and held Clearfield scoreless in the Falcons’ half of the inning for a 3-2, extra-inning road win Friday.
Cam Hancock batted 2 for 4 for Layton (8-2, 2-0 Region 1). Jake Godfrey had two RBIs, including the winning run on a sacrifice fly. Carter Robison drove in one. Bryce Greenhalgh pitched four innings for the win and Hancock pitched five innings in relief.
Jackson Yamashita hit 2 for 4 with a solo home run and a double for Clearfield (3-5, 0-2). Dax Martindale batted 2 for 4 and Shaydn Stoker hit an RBI double.
NORTHRIDGE 13, DAVIS 10
LAYTON — Davis scored five runs in the top of the seventh but it wasn’t enough to overcome a seven-run sixth by Northridge.
Jed Hadley hit 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and five RBIs to lead Northridge (5-3, 2-0 Region 1). Joey Durrant batted 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Jordan Rhodes hit a two-run double. Bodee Wright pitched six innings, giving up 13 hits and six earned runs while striking out seven for the win.
Jake Maw batted 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Davis (4-6, 0-2). Benson Seeley went 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI. Trey Talbot hit 2 for 5 with a double and drove in two. Nate Barker doubled twice and Carter Compton hit an RBI double.
SYRACUSE 10, WEBER 4
SYRACUSE — Syracuse scored four runs in the fifth to put Weber away.
Dawson Raymond batted 3 for 3 with a double and three runs for Syracuse (3-6, 1-1 Region 1). Isaac Marin hit 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Cooper Bearnson had two hits and Kyler Stromberg hit a double. Corbin Sholly earned the win, allowing two hits and one earned run in 3 1/3 innings.
Jaxson Coleman batted 2 for 3 with a double for Weber (7-3, 1-1). Xandon Hancock hit an RBI double and Carson Berensen added a two-run single.
GRANTSVILLE 11, MORGAN 1
GRANTSVILLE — Morgan allowed four runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings in a five-inning loss at Grantsville (7-6, 2-1 Region 13).
Alex Harden hit a solo home run for Morgan (7-3, 1-2). Broox McGiven had the Trojans’ other hit. McGiven, Ty Birkeland and Ryder Lish combined to allow only four hits. Only four of Grantsville’s 11 runs were earned.
NORTH SUMMIT 13, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 6
LAYTON — Aki Kusumoto batted 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs from the clean-up spot as Layton Christian dropped a region contest to North Summit (2-4, 2-0 2A North).
Andrea LLari went 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI for Layton Christian (0-5, 0-2). Soowhan Kim earned two walks and scored one run.
BOYS SOCCER
LOGAN 2, BEAR RIVER 1
GARLAND — Gabe Dwalibee scored the equalizer in the first half for Bear River (1-7, 0-3 Region 11), but Logan (2-6, 1-2) netted the game-winner after the break.