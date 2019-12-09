Layton Christian Academy's girls basketball team stayed unbeaten with a 58-4 win — that's not a typo — against West Ridge Academy on Monday night.
The Eagles held WRA scoreless until the fourth quarter. Stats weren't reported.
LCA (6-0) beings Region 17 play at home Tuesday night against Rockwell, a charter school from Eagle Mountain.
MORE SCORES
APA Draper 94, Utah Military Academy 36 (boys)
SATURDAY SCORES
Girls Basketball
American Fork 67, Morgan 44
Ashlyn Morrell scored 11 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Morgan (1-2) trailed 38-18 at halftime.
Boys Basketball
Ogden 62, South Summit 56
Ogden came back from down 36-20 at halftime, took its first lead with two minutes left, got key baskets down the stretch from Austin Richards and Isaiah Coria and held on for a win at the Bear River Winter Classic.
DJ Frye led the Tigers (2-2) with 18 points, Coria had 15, Richards scored nine and Colin Knowles chipped in 11 (nine in the first quarter).
Clearfield 60, Skyline-ID 54
Kaden Swanson scored 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting, 5 of 8 from 3-point range, with seven rebounds and three assists to lead Clearfield (1-3) to a win in Idaho. Grayson Banks had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Zach Gravley scored 15.
Bear River 65, North Sanpete 45
Bear River (3-0) led 35-14 at halftime and BR easily beat North Sanpete in the Bear River Winter Classic on Saturday. Mark Huber paced the Bears with 15 points, Ren Fonnesbeck scored 14 and Logan Litchford added 11.
Gunnison 51, Ben Lomond 49
Garet Rentmeister scored 22 points — 12 in the second quarter — but Ben Lomond (1-4) fell to Gunnison at Saturday's Bear River Winter Classic. The game was tied 36-36 going into the fourth quarter.