EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Patricia Ramirez poured in 40 points to lead Layton Christian girls basketball (14-4, 7-0 Region 17) to a huge 79-33 win at Rockwell.

Mia Jones scored a season-high 24 points. The Eagles led 23-9 after one quarter and 42-17 at halftime en route to their fifth win in a row.

ROWLAND HALL 36, ST. JOSEPH 28

OGDEN — St. Joseph (7-8, 3-5 Region 17) had an 18-point fourth quarter, but it came too late in a region loss.

Sarah Snell led the Jayhawks with 10 points and went 7 for 8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

GRANTSVILLE 68, MORGAN 41

MORGAN — Grantsville handed Morgan (10-8, 4-1 Region 13) its first region loss of the year.

Quyncee Dorius had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Sydney Cragun scored nine points with seven steals.

SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED

Waterford 56, Utah Military 14

Logan 51, Bear River 32

Justin Johnson contributed to this report.

