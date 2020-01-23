EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Patricia Ramirez poured in 40 points to lead Layton Christian girls basketball (14-4, 7-0 Region 17) to a huge 79-33 win at Rockwell.
Mia Jones scored a season-high 24 points. The Eagles led 23-9 after one quarter and 42-17 at halftime en route to their fifth win in a row.
ROWLAND HALL 36, ST. JOSEPH 28
OGDEN — St. Joseph (7-8, 3-5 Region 17) had an 18-point fourth quarter, but it came too late in a region loss.
Sarah Snell led the Jayhawks with 10 points and went 7 for 8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
GRANTSVILLE 68, MORGAN 41
MORGAN — Grantsville handed Morgan (10-8, 4-1 Region 13) its first region loss of the year.
Quyncee Dorius had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Sydney Cragun scored nine points with seven steals.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Waterford 56, Utah Military 14
Logan 51, Bear River 32