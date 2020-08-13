LAYTON — Kylee Richins scored the game-winner in the 74th minute on an assist by Greta Wadman and Layton High opened Region 1 action by defeating Syracuse 4-3 in a Thursday thriller.

Brooklyn Pritchett and Erin Bailey netted first-half goals to put the Lancers (2-1, 1-0 Region 1) up 2-1 at the half. Pritchett added a second score, an equalizer, in the 70th minute. Bailey, Reece Robinson and Brooke Nelson each assisted goals.

Caroline Stringfellow scored twice for the Titans (2-2, 0-1), including a goal in the first minute. Abby Schofield scored in the 55th minute to give Syracuse a 3-2 lead. Schofield assisted both Stringfellow goals, and Keelee Cella assisted Cobabe.

DAVIS 4, WEBER 2

KAYSVILLE — Davis scored twice in each half to open region play with a win over Weber.

Grace Nicol, Ruth Wright, Chalise Wood, and Alizabeth Arevalo each found the back of the net for the Darts (3-0, 1-0 Region 1).

Baylee Hogge netted on a Grace Conner assist and converted a penalty kick for the Warriors (1-2, 0-1).

NORTHRIDGE 2, CLEARFIELD 1

CLEARFIELD — Northridge scored once in each half to claim a region-opening win at Clearfield.

Niki Bell and Kenadee Thomas netted for the Knights (1-2, 1-0 Region 1).

Libby Anderson scored in the second half for Clearfield (1-2, 0-1).

BONNEVILLE 4, MOUNTAIN CREST 0

WASHINGTON TERRACE — Sadie Beardall scored twice as Bonneville stayed undefeated with a win over Mountain Crest.

Courtney Porter and Riley Lopaz also netted for the Lakers (4-0). Abree Beardall earned the clean sheet while Gabbie Carlson and Summer Diamond each had an assist.

FARMINGTON 2, RIVERTON 1 (OT)

RIVERTON — Abigail Ferrell scored a golden goal in extra time to lift Farmington (3-0) to a win at Riverton.

Taryn Barraclough netted the equalizer in the second half, forcing extra time. Swayzee Arnell assisted both goals.

MORGAN 2, MANTI 1

MORGAN — Brooklyn Peterson scored the game winner on an assist from Emilie Edgington in the second half to lift Morgan to a win over Manti.

Corinne Henderson scored on a Capri Jones assist for the Trojans (4-0).

ST. JOSEPH 2, BEN LOMOND 1

OGDEN — Sam Munson and Ciera Aguirre assisted goals for each other and St. Joseph Catholic won its first game of the season at Ben Lomond on Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL

GARLAND — Bear River went 1-2 in its opening-day, three-match marathon.

The Bears dropped their opener to Granger 3-2. Set scores were 23-25, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-13.

In the second game, Bear River fell to West Jordan 3-0 by scores of 25-21, 25-15, 25-17.

Bear River salvaged a win in the nightcap, downing Murray 3-1. Scores were 25-18, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17.

