LAYTON — Kylee Richins scored the game-winner in the 74th minute on an assist by Greta Wadman and Layton High opened Region 1 action by defeating Syracuse 4-3 in a Thursday thriller.
Brooklyn Pritchett and Erin Bailey netted first-half goals to put the Lancers (2-1, 1-0 Region 1) up 2-1 at the half. Pritchett added a second score, an equalizer, in the 70th minute. Bailey, Reece Robinson and Brooke Nelson each assisted goals.
Caroline Stringfellow scored twice for the Titans (2-2, 0-1), including a goal in the first minute. Abby Schofield scored in the 55th minute to give Syracuse a 3-2 lead. Schofield assisted both Stringfellow goals, and Keelee Cella assisted Cobabe.
DAVIS 4, WEBER 2
KAYSVILLE — Davis scored twice in each half to open region play with a win over Weber.
Grace Nicol, Ruth Wright, Chalise Wood, and Alizabeth Arevalo each found the back of the net for the Darts (3-0, 1-0 Region 1).
Baylee Hogge netted on a Grace Conner assist and converted a penalty kick for the Warriors (1-2, 0-1).
NORTHRIDGE 2, CLEARFIELD 1
CLEARFIELD — Northridge scored once in each half to claim a region-opening win at Clearfield.
Niki Bell and Kenadee Thomas netted for the Knights (1-2, 1-0 Region 1).
Libby Anderson scored in the second half for Clearfield (1-2, 0-1).
BONNEVILLE 4, MOUNTAIN CREST 0
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Sadie Beardall scored twice as Bonneville stayed undefeated with a win over Mountain Crest.
Courtney Porter and Riley Lopaz also netted for the Lakers (4-0). Abree Beardall earned the clean sheet while Gabbie Carlson and Summer Diamond each had an assist.
FARMINGTON 2, RIVERTON 1 (OT)
RIVERTON — Abigail Ferrell scored a golden goal in extra time to lift Farmington (3-0) to a win at Riverton.
Taryn Barraclough netted the equalizer in the second half, forcing extra time. Swayzee Arnell assisted both goals.
MORGAN 2, MANTI 1
MORGAN — Brooklyn Peterson scored the game winner on an assist from Emilie Edgington in the second half to lift Morgan to a win over Manti.
Corinne Henderson scored on a Capri Jones assist for the Trojans (4-0).
ST. JOSEPH 2, BEN LOMOND 1
OGDEN — Sam Munson and Ciera Aguirre assisted goals for each other and St. Joseph Catholic won its first game of the season at Ben Lomond on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
GARLAND — Bear River went 1-2 in its opening-day, three-match marathon.
The Bears dropped their opener to Granger 3-2. Set scores were 23-25, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-13.
In the second game, Bear River fell to West Jordan 3-0 by scores of 25-21, 25-15, 25-17.
Bear River salvaged a win in the nightcap, downing Murray 3-1. Scores were 25-18, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17.