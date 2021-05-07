OGDEN — Friday's Region 1 boys tennis tournament at Mount Ogden Park came down to the wire. In the end, the trophy went the way of Layton High.
The Lancers' No. 1 singles player, Walker Kemp, won a tense championship match against Northridge's Joseph Jones that clinched Layton its first boys tennis region championship in school history.
Kemp beat Jones 6-4, 7-6 (6) after trailing 6-5 in the second set, forcing him to serve to get the set to a tiebreak, where he outlasted Jones. The win gave the Lancers 24 points as a team, a shade more than Davis' 22 and Syracuse's 21.
Davis' No. 1 doubles duo of Brayden and Spencer Groll had won their match already, putting pressure on Kemp to win his match if Layton was to dethrone the Darts, who won the region title in 2019.
The 2020-21 school year has been a banner year for Layton, whose girls tennis team also won its first region title in school history in the fall season.
The top five finishers in each bracket at the Region 1 tournament qualified for the 6A state tournament, which begins Thursday, May 13, at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. State tournament brackets will be available online at uhsaa.org.
FINALS RESULTS
No. 1 singles: No. 1 Walker Kemp (Layton) def. No. 7 Joseph Jones (Northridge) 6-4, 7-6 (6)
No. 2 singles: No. 1 Ryan Hicks (Layton) def. No. 2 Jordan Fong (Syracuse) 6-4, 6-1
No. 3 singles: No. 3 Jay Taggart (Syracuse) def. No. 1 Kaden Wright (Davis) 6-2, 6-1
No. 1 doubles: No. 1 Brayden Groll and Spencer Groll (Davis) def. No. 3 Mitchell Lindhart and RJ Hamblin (Syracuse) 7-5, 3-6, 6-3
No. 2 doubles: No. 1 Jack Sargent and Will Parkinson (Davis) def. No. 2 Isaac Peterson and Caden Meyer (Weber) 6-2, 6-2
TEAM SCORES
1. Layton 24
2. Davis 22
3. Syracuse 21
4. Weber 15
5. Fremont 10
6. Clearfield 5
7. Northridge 5
8. Roy 1
BOYS SOCCER
BOUNTIFUL 1, BONNEVILLE 0
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bountiful (9-6, 7-3 Region 5) won the Region 5 championship with a 1-0 victory at Bonneville (4-10, 2-8). Scoring information wasn’t reported.
VIEWMONT 3, BOX ELDER 1
BRIGHAM CITY — Viewmont scored three first-half goals in a win at Box Elder.
Tylon Phetsysouk scored for Box Elder (7-8, 4-6 Region 5).
Scoring information for Viewmont (9-6-1, 6-4) wasn’t reported.
BASEBALL
BOX ELDER 13, BONNEVILLE 3
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Tallin Chappell batted 3 for 4 with a homer as Box Elder finished a series sweep.
Kade Hall hit 3 for 4, Alex Griffin batted 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Carson Lancaster drove in three for Box Elder (8-14, 6-6 Region 5). Ryan Griffin went 2 for 3 with two stolen bases and Nic Migliori batted 2 for 2 with two stolen bags.
Hayden Burton drove in two runs for Bonneville (1-17, 0-12), Kole Minnoch drove in one run and Kole Story batted 3 for 3.
WOODS CROSS 7, BOUNTIFUL 6
WOODS CROSS — Woods Cross scored four unanswered runs that culminated in a walk-off RBI single by Micah Mortensen as the Wildcats took control of the Region 5 title race.
Dylan Williams homered for Woods Cross (16-4, 10-2 Region 5), drove in two runs and pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts. Dax Weierman drove in two and drew two walks. WX can clinch at least a share of the region title with one win next week.
Charlie Scholz hit a solo homer for Bountiful (13-9, 8-4). Dallin Maxwell drove in two runs and hit a triple, and Hunter Esplin batted 2 for 3 with a double.
FARMINGTON 8, VIEWMONT 2
FARMINGTON — Caleb Takemori pitched six innings and allowed one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts as Farmington won its series against Viewmont.
Jack Hansen and Mason Cook each had two hits for Farmington (13-9, 7-5 Region 5).
Carson Williams hit a home run and batted 2 for 3 for Viewmont (7-15, 5-7).
ROY 7, NORTHRIDGE 5
LAYTON — In the first round of the Region 1 tournament, Roy scored four runs in the seventh inning to beat Northridge.
Jered Faifai hit 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Royals (7-16), Ryder Williams batted 3 for 4 and Max Robinson drove in two runs.
Jed Hadley hit 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Northridge (11-11) and Bodee Wright hit 3 for 4. Tyler Asbury hit a home run.
Roy will visit Fremont at 4 p.m. Monday.
The winner of the Region 1 tournament gets a trophy and the games count toward teams’ RPI scores; however, the tournament games do not affect the regular-season region standings.
DAVIS 5, LAYTON 4
LAYTON — Colton Barron pitched three scoreless innings as Davis beat Layton in the first round of the Region 1 tournament.
Trey Talbot homered for Davis (9-14). Owen Murdock batted 3 for 4, Benson Seeley hit 2 for 2 with two walks and Easton Baggett went 2 for 4. Davis visits Weber at 4 p.m. Monday.
Jackson Hoffman batted 3 for 4 for Layton (17-6). Cam Day had one hit, two walks, an RBI and pitched a scoreless inning.
FREMONT 8, SYRACUSE 4
PLAIN CITY — Bridger Clontz hit two doubles and Cannon Koford batted 2 for 2 with two RBIs as Fremont beat Syracuse in the first round of the Region 1 tournament.
Bodee Goins pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts for Fremont (13-10).
Logan Hilton and Cooper Bearnson batted 2 for 4 for Syracuse (7-16).
WEBER 17, CLEARFIELD 12
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber scored 12 runs in the sixth inning of a wild Region 1 tournament contest that saw Clearfield score 10 runs over the final two frames as well. The teams combined to use 13 pitchers.
Jonah Powers-Kulpa hit 2 for 2 with three RBIs and three walks for Weber (14-9). Oakley Lawrence and Jake Lindsay each hit 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Ashton Burnett hit 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Luke Erickson batted 2 for 4.
For Clearfield (11-12), Jackson Yamashita batted 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs. Devan Harmer hit 3 for 5 with a homer, a double and two RBIs, Shaydn Stoker hit 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Cayden Sato hit 2 for 3 and Dax Martindale hit 2 for 3.
SOFTBALL
CLEARFIELD 9, MTN CREST 3
CLEARFIELD — Rachael Brown batted 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Hannah Smith hit 3 for 4 to lead Clearfield to a Senior Day win against Mountain Crest.
Jayci Finch struck out nine batters in a complete game for Clearfield (16-3), while Hailee Smith and Jenna Duryea each drove in two runs.
LAYTON 5, RIDGELINE 1
LAYTON — Brooklyn Pritchett hit a triple and two doubles to lead Layton to a non-region win.
Pritchett drove in two runs for Layton (11-7), who led 5-0 after two innings. Haedyn Ellington pitched a complete game and struck out five.
BOUNTIFUL 4, KEARNS 4
SOUTH JORDAN — Livi Arona drove in two runs and Annie Salazar batted 2 for 3 as Bountiful scored three times in the fifth inning to force a tie against Kearns in a five-inning game in the Strike Out for Cancer Tournament in South Jordan.
HERRIMAN 4, BOUNTIFUL 0
SOUTH JORDAN — Athena Tongaonevai had Bountiful’s only hit in a five-inning tournament loss.
PLEASANT GROVE 8, BOUNTIFUL 4
SOUTH JORDAN — Eva Stoddard doubled twice for Bountiful in a loss. Athena Tongaonevai and Amy Black each drove in one run for Bountiful (15-6-1).
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Ogden 17, Juan Diego 2
Cyprus 10, Syracuse 5