There were high school sports games played Saturday in St. George despite a torrential downpour and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
There's a possibility these may be some of the last games played in the spring sports season.
California's decision to not totally cancel the spring sports season Tuesday may offer clues as to where the rest of the states in the country may be headed, but only time will reveal the UHSAA's next decision.
SOFTBALL
LAYTON 7, DESERT HILLS 0
Freshman Haedyn Ellington pitched a five-inning complete game shutout. Ellington struck out two batters.
Leah Knight, Halle Duke and Tasia Shibuya each had two base hits. Shibuya and Knight drove in two runs each.
LAYTON 10, RIDGELINE 3
Tasia Shibuya hit 3 for 3 with three RBIs, a double and a home run. Leah Knight hit 3 for 4 and Brenley Boydston hit 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a homer.
Kaitlyn Roberts hit a double and a triple.
LAYTON 9, PLEASANT GROVE 1
Tasia Shibuya hit 3 for 3, Brooklyn Pritchett hit 2 for 3 and Haedyn Ellington pitched a complete game with three strikeouts.
MORE SCORES
Ridgeline 10, Box Elder 0
BASEBALL
WEBER 8, SPRINGVILLE 7
Braedon Roylance, Josh Howell, Nic Erickson and Dyllan Jimenez each had two base hits in a win Saturday. Roylance batted 2 for 2 with three RBIs, Howell and Erickson hit 2 for 3 and Jimenez went 2 for 4.
Howell hit two doubles and Erickson stole two bases. Luke Erickson drove in two runs.
SPRINGVILLE 6, WEBER 3
Josh Howell tripled and both Luke Erickson and and Nic Erickson hit a double.
OREM 10, NORTHRIDGE 3
Ty Martinez homered and drove in three runs for Northridge.
MAPLE MOUNTAIN 8, NORTHRIDGE 2
Ty Martinez, Jed Hadley, Bronson Brown and Koby McRoberts each batted 2 for 3.
MORE SCORES
Snow Canyon 10, Weber 0
Riverton 5, Davis 4
Riverton 10, Davis 8