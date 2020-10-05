The 6A and 5A boys golf state tournaments are underway at Meadowbrook Golf Course in Taylorsville.
In 6A, Layton's Tysen Diaz is the leader at 7-under-par, while Weber's Michael Erling is 4-under and in second. Layton's Zak Richins is sixth at 2-under and Davis' Cole Cipriano and Preston Wallace are 1-under and tied for 10th.
As a team, Layton is five shots behind first-place Lone Peak, with Davis in third and Weber in sixth.
In 5A, Bonneville's Max Togisala is tied for eighth at 2-under. Box Elder is seventh in the team standings at 10-over.
6A/5A SOCCER PLAYOFFS SET
The first rounds of the 6A and 5A girls soccer playoffs are set following the release of the playoff bracket Saturday.
In 5A, Viewmont, Bonneville and Farmington finished in the top three spots of the RPI standings, which guarantees them first-round byes.
Bonneville, the No. 2 seed, will face the Woods Cross/Salem Hills winner in the second round. Farmington, the No. 3 seed, gets the Mountain View/Orem winner. FHS was the No. 1 seed last year and lost to Mountain View in the second round.
Viewmont, the No. 1 seed, faces the Bountiful/Park City winner in the second round.
In 6A, Davis and Layton finished at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, and each have a first-round bye, as does No. 7 Syracuse.
Fremont and Weber have home playoff games for the first round. Roy, Northridge, Clearfield and Box Elder (in 5A) are on the road for the first round. All first-round games will be at 4 p.m. Thursday.
MOST FOOTBALL TITLE GAMES MOVING TO ST. GEORGE
Amid complications with having state football championship games at the University of Utah, the Utah High School Activities Association will have various rounds of the state football playoffs at Dixie State in St. George.
For the 5A classification, the semifinals and championship game will be at DSU. Championship games for the 4A-2A classifications will also be at DSU.
In 4A, semifinals will be at home sites while in 3A, the semis will be at Southern Utah University.
Locations for 6A semis and finals haven't been made available.
REGION 1 CROSS COUNTRY
Layton High had three top-five finishers and four in the top 10 as it won its first girls cross country region title in school history at Friday's Region 1 cross country championships.
The Lancers' win broke a 13-year streak of Davis region titles. Before that, it had been since 2005 (Fremont) that a team other than Davis had won the girls region title.
The Davis boys team won the region title and kept its 24-year region title streak intact, getting five runners in the top 10. Roy was the only other team with multiple top-10 finishers with two. The last time the Darts didn't win the region cross country title was in 1995.
The meet was originally scheduled for Oct. 9, but was moved to Oct. 2 due to the introduction of divisional cross country meets, a new event this year that serves as a "first round" of state cross country. Divisional races are scheduled for Oct. 9.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL
1. Emma Thornley, Layton, 17:50.66
2. Loryn Brimhall, Roy, 18:18.85
3. Lauren Thornley, Layton, 18:21.5
4. Hope Preston, Davis, 18:31.40
5. Hailey Low, Layton, 18:42.15
6. Lilly Neff, Syracuse, 18:51.41
7. Addi Dalton, Fremont, 19:01.41
8. Whitney Walpole, Davis, 19:13.15
9. Tessa Geisler, Davis, 19:25.77
10. Kathryn Oliphant, Layton, 19:31.67
GIRLS TEAM
1. Layton, 32
2. Davis, 48
3. Fremont, 94
4. Roy, 124
5. Weber, 131
6. Northridge, 133
7. Syracuse, 133
8. Clearfield, 252
BOYS INDIVIDUAL
1. Daniel Larsen, Davis, 15:30.51
2. Nick Murray, Layton, 15:33.21
3. Hunter Kitchen, Davis, 15:34.72
4. Andrew Harris, Weber, 15:35.71
5. Tyler Spencer, Davis, 15:40.61
6. Jacob Jones, Davis, 15:56.96
7. Luke Crossley, Roy, 16:08.99
8. Noah Horne, Syracuse, 16:09.96
9. Owen Pollard, Northridge, 16:12.21
10. Mitchell Johnson, Roy, 16:13.71
BOYS TEAM
1. Davis, 29
2. Weber, 70
3. Roy, 84
4. Northridge, 112
5. Fremont, 125
6. Layton, 167
7. Clearfield, 168
8. Syracuse, 171