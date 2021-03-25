BRIGHAM CITY — Luke Erickson hit a solo home run in the third inning and a two-run, game-winning shot in the seventh to lift Weber High baseball to a 5-4 victory Thursday at Box Elder.
Oakley Lawrence also hit a solo homer for Weber (6-1). Jake Lindsay and Tate Thomas each hit a double. Lawrence pitched six innings to get the win, striking out seven.
Tallin Chappell hit 2 for 3 with a solo home run for Box Elder (0-6).
LONE PEAK 9, FREMONT 1
PLAIN CITY — Fremont gave up seven runs in the sixth inning in a home loss to Lone Peak.
Bridger Clontz hit 2 for 3 with a home run for Fremont (1-6). The Silverwolves were held to four hits on the day.
MAPLE MOUNTAIN 7, DAVIS 5
KAYSVILLE — Davis scored four runs in the sixth inning to pull to 6-5, but could get no closer in a home loss.
Owen Murdock hit a home run for Davis (3-3). Benson Seeley added a three-run double.
POSTPONED
Uintah at Ben Lomond: suspended in the fourth inning with Uintah leading 7-4. A makeup date is to be determined.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Stansbury 18, Ogden 8
SOFTBALL
BONNEVILLE 6, BOX ELDER 1
BRIGHAM CITY — Bonneville plated four runners in the fourth inning to grab a region win at Box Elder.
Macyn Hartman hit 2 for 3 and scored a run for Bonneville (4-3, 1-1 Region 5). Kelsie Heslop hit an RBI double and Anna Healy hit a two-run single. Emmaline DeGroot got the win with a complete game.
Kamryn Peterson batted 2 for 3 and drove in the lone run for Box Elder (4-3, 1-1).
FARMINGTON 11, WOODS CROSS 0
FARMINGTON — Delaney Baker singled in two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to trigger the mercy rule and lift Farmington to a shutout win over Woods Cross.
Baker hit 4 for 4 and drove in four runs for Farmington (5-1, 2-0 Region 5) while striking out 12 batters in a complete game in the circle. Emily Barton batted 2 for 3 with a solo home run. Paige Herbon, Lexi Crowley, Madison Kelker and Courtney Christiansen each hit a double.
Kenna Cowley went 2 for 3 with a double for Woods Cross (3-6, 0-2).
CEDAR VALLEY 17, BEN LOMOND 0
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Reagan Wilcox tallied the only hit for Ben Lomond (1-5, 1-2 Region 10) and the Scots gave up nine runs in the first inning in a three-inning loss.
POSTPONED
Weber at Davis
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Logan 13, Ogden 2
Altamont 19, Utah Military 1
Altamont 16, Utah Military 0
BOYS SOCCER
WEBER 2, NORTHRIDGE 0
LAYTON — Collin Jones converted a penalty kick in the 24th minute and Braden Bennett assisted Jake Youngberg’s goal two minutes later as Weber (6-0, 5-0 Region 1) blanked Northridge (4-3, 2-2). Stockton Short earned the shutout.
DAVIS 2, CLEARFIELD 0
CLEARFIELD — Jude Walker kept a clean sheet while Simon Jensen and Jerrick Sparrow each scored — Sparrow on a Kevin Barnes assist — as Davis (4-2-1, 3-2 Region 1) grabbed a shutout win at Clearfield (3-3, 1-3).
SYRACUSE 5, ROY 1
ROY — Syracuse led 3-1 at the half in a region win at Roy.
Tracen Jacobs, Devin Bailey, Corbin Bodily, Ryken Hamblin and Ryker Smith each netted for Syracuse (6-0, 4-0 Region 1). Hamblin tallied two assists. Clark Teeples and Bodily each assisted one goal.
PJ Robinson scored for Roy (1-5, 0-4).
LAYTON 3, FREMONT 2
LAYTON — Josh Heninger netted a brace to lift Layton to a win over Fremont.
Jakob Robinson scored on goal for Layton (2-3, 2-2 Region 1). Marco Aguirre and Jakob Aguirre each had an assist.
Josh Mendenhall and Naime Odeh scored for Fremont (1-5, 0-4).