Morgan High's boys basketball team used an 11-0 run over the final minutes of the fourth quarter to put away Ogden 58-44 in the teams' non-region matchup on Monday.

Eli Bailey scored 12 of his game-high 16 points in the first half to lead the Trojans (6-5), one of four players in double figures for MHS. Nixan Ordyna scored 12, Sam Hansen scored 10 and Alex Fisher added 10.

Ogden (2-10) was led in scoring by Bret Van Tassell's 11 points with three 3-pointers. The Tigers as a team made seven 3s by five different players.

OTHER SCORES

Cedar Valley 47, Ben Lomond 29 (Friday)

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

MORGAN 57, JUDGE MEMORIAL 55

Morgan (8-6, 4-0 Region 13) staged a 28-19 second-half comeback to beat Judge Memorial on Saturday to take control of Region 13. 

Janel Blazzard scored 14 points with 8 assists, six rebounds and four steals; freshman Alyvia Jaffa had 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting and 10 rebounds and Camilla Brooks scored 10 points.

OTHER SCORES

Bonneville 39, Woods Cross 34 (Friday)

Justin Johnson contributed to this report. Contact reporter Patrick Carr via email at pcarr@standard.net and follow him on Twitter @patrickcarr_.

