Morgan High's boys basketball team used an 11-0 run over the final minutes of the fourth quarter to put away Ogden 58-44 in the teams' non-region matchup on Monday.
Eli Bailey scored 12 of his game-high 16 points in the first half to lead the Trojans (6-5), one of four players in double figures for MHS. Nixan Ordyna scored 12, Sam Hansen scored 10 and Alex Fisher added 10.
Ogden (2-10) was led in scoring by Bret Van Tassell's 11 points with three 3-pointers. The Tigers as a team made seven 3s by five different players.
OTHER SCORES
Cedar Valley 47, Ben Lomond 29 (Friday)
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
MORGAN 57, JUDGE MEMORIAL 55
Morgan (8-6, 4-0 Region 13) staged a 28-19 second-half comeback to beat Judge Memorial on Saturday to take control of Region 13.
Janel Blazzard scored 14 points with 8 assists, six rebounds and four steals; freshman Alyvia Jaffa had 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting and 10 rebounds and Camilla Brooks scored 10 points.
OTHER SCORES
Bonneville 39, Woods Cross 34 (Friday)