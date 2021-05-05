MORGAN — Tanner Stanley and Braden Howe shared the clean sheet and Jamin Hayward netted a brace as No. 1 Morgan High boys soccer shut out 17-seed American Leadership Academy (4-15) in the second round of the 3A state playoffs in an 8-0 win Wednesday.
Dallon Gunn, Carter Ellis and Isaac Lowder each had a goal and an assist for Morgan (14-2). Cameron Burt, Cole Terry and Kade Buchanan each scored one goal. Ty Warner and Chase Lane had one assist apiece.
Morgan will host No. 8 South Summit on Wednesday, May 12, in the quarterfinals.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 9, MILLARD 1
LAYTON — Theo Araujo netted four goals and No. 8 Layton Christian led 4-0 at the half in a 2A second-round blowout win over No. 9 Millard (6-7).
Danilo Obradovic scored a hat trick for Layton Christian (8-7). Joel Kisembo and Leo Couto each found the back of the net once. The Eagles will face top-seeded St. Joseph at 1 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals.
STANSBURY 0 (4), OGDEN 0 (3)
STANSBURY PARK — No. 9 Ogden fell in a shootout at No. 8 Stansbury (11-4) in the second round of the 4A playoffs. The Tigers end the season with an 8-4 record.
SNOW CANYON 6, BEN LOMOND 0
ST. GEORGE — No. 13 Ben Lomond trailed 1-0 at the half in a 4A second-round playoff loss at No. 4 Snow Canyon (12-3). Ben Lomond ends the year with a 6-7 mark.
SOFTBALL
BOUNTIFUL 11, SYRACUSE 4
SYRACUSE — Bountiful scored runs in bunches — three in the second inning, five in the sixth and three in the seventh — in a non-region win at Syracuse.
Annie Salazar batted 2 for 5 with a triple and three RBIs to pace Bountiful (14-4). Livi Arona and Athena Tongaonevai each batted 2 for 4 with a double. Shiloh Johnson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Melissa Turpin had two hits while Shambre Maestas and Eva Stoddard each doubled. Stoddard pitched a complete game with four hits and six strikeouts for the win.
Abby Reed batted 2 for 3 with a double for Syracuse (7-8).
BASEBALL
BOUNTIFUL 6, WOODS CROSS 1
BOUNTIFUL — Boston Malmrose batted 2 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Bountiful in a region win.
Hunter Esplin went 2 for 3 with a double and Lincoln Duryea added a double for Bountiful (13-8, 8-3 Region 5). Drew Beck hit a two-run single. Cole McSwain allowed two hits and struck out two in a complete game.
Bryson Clements and Dylan Williams got the two hits for Woods Cross (15-4, 9-2).
VIEWMONT 3, FARMINGTON 1
BOUNTIFUL — Viewmont scored all three runs in the first inning in a region win over Farmington.
Jessen Layton batted 2 for 3 and drove in all three runs on a double for Viewmont (7-14, 5-6 Region 5). Brash Emery had the only other hit for the Vikings. Heber Jenkins earned the win in a complete game, giving up four hits and striking out seven.
Kaden Willis grounded out to drive in Brock Brown in the sixth inning for Farmington (12-9, 6-5).
BOX ELDER 5, BONNEVILLE 1
BRIGHAM CITY — Bam Colling drove in two on one of Box Elder’s five singles to down Bonneville.
Tate Overson earned the win for Box Elder (7-14, 5-6 Region 5), striking out nine and giving up six hits. Kade Hall, Carson Lancaster, Nic Migliori and Ethan Tingey had hits.
Lincoln Johnson batted 2 for 3 with a double for Bonneville (1-16, 0-11). Evan Cunningham wnet 2 for 3 and drove in Kole Story for the lone Laker run.
MTN CREST 1, BEAR RIVER 0
GARLAND — Bear River allowed one run in the fourth inning and couldn’t score in a loss at Mountain Crest.
Easton Lish batted 2 for 3 to lead Bear River (13-11, 7-7 Region 11). Ashton Harrow pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out five in the hard-luck loss.