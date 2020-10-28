Morgan High fell Wednesday night against Union in the 3A volleyball state championship match at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
The Trojans, who were co-Region 13 champions, fell in four sets — 25-20, 26-28, 16-25, 20-25 — as the Cougars claimed a repeat championship.
Morgan graduated a group of several successful seniors last year and came into 2020 as a younger and less experienced team than normal.
The youngest and least experienced of the bunch, freshman middle blocker Alyvia Jaffa, had some big moments in the title match.
Leading 20-19, Jaffa and setter Timberlee Peterson combined for a block kill, then Jaffa had a solo block for a 23-19 lead and provided the winning hit in the first set.
The second set was topsy turvy at the end, with Union leading 24-22 at one point before Morgan saved two set points then went ahead 25-24. The Cougars won that set 28-26 and never looked back.
Union turned an 8-8 tie into 16-9, 22-12 and a 25-16 win in the third set. Early, the fourth set was close but Union cemented its back-to-back state titles by winning the last four points after taking a 21-20 lead.
Earlier Wednesday, Morgan booked its championship game spot with a five-set win over Carbon by scores of 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 28-30, 15-9.
In the third set, the Trojans trailed 7-2 and 15-9, then got the score back to 17-all. An Alex Trussell block made it 23-22 for Morgan and Jaffa finished the set with a big hit from the middle.
Neither team found much breathing room in the fourth, though the Trojans did extend the set by saving two set points after trailing 24-22, but the Dinos pulled it out 30-28.
The fifth set looked equally close as Morgan took a 9-8 lead and then a 10-8 lead. All of a sudden, the Trojans led 14-8 and closed it out.
Syracuse 3, Weber 0
Syracuse swept Weber 25-12, 25-10, 25-15. Megan Chandler had 13 kills for the Titans (18-3, 12-2 Region 1), Andie Thomas hit four service aces and Hailee Garcia spread out 38 assists.
No stats were reported for the Warriors (5-19, 4-10). This game was rescheduled due to Syracuse’s COVID-19 quarantine earlier in the season. Both teams will learn their playoff seeds Thursday morning when the 6A playoff brackets are released.
Layton 3, Clearfield 2
Layton beat Clearfield 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 26-28, 15-10 to finish the regular season. Emma Brough hit 12 kills and Kenzy Christensen had 11, with eight blocks, to lead the Lancers (13-15, 6-8 Region 1).
Mercedes Lopez had 43 assists. LHS is 4-1 this season in five-set matches. Clearfield (3-13, 1-13) didn’t report stats.