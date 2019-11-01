MANTI — After spotting 4-seed Manti (8-3) a 7-0 lead, 5-seed Morgan scored 33 straight points to take control in a 3A state tournament quarterfinal matchup, going on to win 33-14 on Friday.
Porter Giles rushed for 48 yards and two touchdowns for Morgan (10-1). Carter Thackeray passed for 181 yards, including a 10-yard scoring strike to Karson Christiansen.
Jay Carrigan picked off Manti quarterback Jax Perry and returned the interception 35 yards for a touchdown. Sloan Calder hit a 39-yard field goal to get the Trojans on the board, and Morgan got a safety in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring.
Morgan will face top-seed North Sanpete (11-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in the semifinals at Mountain View High School in Orem.
6A
AMERICAN FORK 66, ROY 45
AMERICAN FORK — Jaxson Dart’s prediction from last week was mostly true: “It’s going to be a shootout, we’ll be ready for it.”
Roy racked up 649 yards of total offense but the Royals were doomed by turnovers and a powerful American Fork offense, falling in the second round of the 6A state playoffs Friday.
Fisher Ingersoll picked off Dart and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown to give the No. 7 seed Cavemen (8-4) a 20-0 lead in the first quarter and American Fork led 42-7 in the second quarter.
Roy (7-4) punched back with an 80-yard Izzy Gordon touchdown run, a 43-yard Dart to Mason Thueson touchdown pass, and a 43-yard Britton Watts field goal to make it 49-24 at halftime.
Roy, the No. 10 seed, cut it to 49-38 midway through the third before Dart was intercepted on a drive at the American Fork 30.
Dart threw additional touchdowns to Parker Kingston (42 yards) and Jaden Harris (2 yards) and added a 1-yard rushing score.
Thueson also caught a 63-yard touchdown on a double pass from Tytan Fernandes.
EAST 50, LAYTON 10
SALT LAKE CITY — Porter Hansen booted a 35-yard field goal to give 22-seed Layton (3-7) an early 3-0 lead, but 6-seed East (9-3) outscored the Lancers 50-7 the rest of the way in a 6A state tournament second round game.
Tyler Reid hit Micah Parkinson for a 35-yard touchdown to cut East’s lead to 15-10 with 3:40 left in the first quarter, but the Lancers could get no closer.
East scored all seven of its touchdowns via the run.
Layton ends its Cinderella playoff run with a 3-7 record, and 1-6 in Region 1.
BINGHAM 36, FREMONT 14
Fremont fell to Bingham. Statistics are pending.
5A
LEHI 21, WOODS CROSS 14
WOODS CROSS — After Cole Wardle scored on a 1-yard dive to pull 6-seed Woods Cross to a 14-14 tie with 36 seconds left in the third quarter, 11-seed Lehi answered with the game-winning score in the final frame in the 5A state tournament second round.
Wardle scored both Wildcat touchdowns, adding a 7-yard rush in the second quarter.
Lehi (9-3) scored its three touchdowns on two runs and a pass.
Woods Cross ends the year with an 8-3 record, 3-2 in Region 5 play.
SALEM HILLS 24, BOUNTIFUL 7
SALEM — Henry Harper scored on a 21-yard run in the third quarter but it wasn’t enough as 17-seed Bountiful fell at top-seed Salem Hills (10-1) in the second round.
Salem Hills built a 21-0 lead on two rushing scores and an interception return for a touchdown.
Bountiful ends the year with a 5-7 record, 2-3 in Region 5 action.
4A
PINE VIEW 49, BEAR RIVER 7
ST. GEORGE — No. 12-seed Bear River scored with 8:27 left in the third quarter to make the score 21-7, but 5-seed Pine View (8-2) responded with four touchdown passes in the final 20 minutes to win the second round contest.
Josh Payne scored on a 20-yard pass from Ren Fonnesbeck with 8:27 left in the third to get the Bears on the board.
Pine View quarterback Macloud Crowton threw for six touchdowns and ran for one.
Bear River’s season ends with a 5-7 overall record, 2-3 in Region 10.
VOLLEYBALL
MILLARD 3, ST. JOSEPH 0
OREM — No. 12 seed St. Joseph (13-14) was swept by 5-seed Millard (19-7) in the second round of 2A state tournament: 25-8, 25-9, 25-10.
ST. JOSEPH 3, AMERICAN HERITAGE 0
OREM — St. Joseph swept American Heritage (10-12) in a 2A state tournament consolation game by scores of 25-14, 25-14, 25-13.
Katy Hurst had eight kills and 10 digs to pace the Jayhawks (14-14). Shaylie Bonneau had seven kills, five digs and served two aces.
St. Joseph will play Duchesne on Saturday.
MONTICELLO 3, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 0
OREM — No. 9 seed Layton Christian (14-8) fell in straight sets to 8-seed Monticello (12-12) in the 2A state tournament second round. Set scores were 25-21, 25-13, 25-12.
DUCHESNE 3, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 1
OREM — Layton Christian saw its season end at the hands of 16-seed Duchesne (7-14) in a 2A consolation game 25-14, 25-17, 30-32, 25-16.
Layton Christian ends the season with a 14-9 overall record, 7-5 in Region 17.