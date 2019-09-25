Morgan High’s undefeated football team is getting a second bye week this week after Judge Memorial Catholic High informed Morgan on Wednesday that it wouldn’t be able to field a varsity-level team this Friday.
The game goes down as a forfeit with Morgan getting a 1-0 “win,” the score according to the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) rulebook.
MHS athletic director Kade Morrell wrote in an email that a Judge Memorial representative called him to ask that the game be canceled and that the Bulldogs would forfeit.
JMC athletic director Scott Platz said in an email that Judge has numerous injuries to varsity-level players, and the school didn’t want to put younger kids at the varsity level and in harm’s way just to field a varsity team.
Morgan will ostensibly return to the field next week at home against Juan Diego Catholic, which ironically also “won” a game due to forfeit earlier this year when its Sept. 6 game against Emery was canceled.
BEN LOMOND 0, STANSBURY 0 (2OT)
Ben Lomond girls soccer’s defense stymied Stansbury at every turn, forging a 0-0 draw after two overtimes on Wednesday.
It was a better result for the Scots (5-7-1, 2-6-1 Region 10) against Stansbury compared to the previous meeting between the two teams, which was a 6-0 Stallions win earlier in September.
2A BOYS GOLF STATE TOURNAMENT
St. Joseph is in sixth place as a team after the first day of the boys golf 2A state tournament held at Rose Park Golf Course.
The Jayhawks carded a 372 as a team, led by CJ Kierejewski’s 12-over-par 84. Cannon Randall (92), Josh Ortiz (96) and Fernando Ruiz’s (100) scores all counted toward SJC’s team score.
Individually, Kierejewski sits in a tie for 10th place with three other golfers. Beaver High (285) leads the team standings by 62 shots over second-place Gunnison Valley.
WEBER ALUM NETS CONSECUTIVE HONORS
Austin Munoz, a senior soccer player at William Penn University who prepped at Weber High, was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row.
Munoz, a goalkeeper, made eight saves in two matches last week, both of which were wins for WPU.