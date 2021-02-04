HERRIMAN — Morgan High girls basketball allowed only two points in the first quarter and cruised to a 66-31 region win at Providence Hall.
Janel Blazzard paced Morgan (10-8, 7-2 Region 13) with 18 points and three 3-pointers. Alyvia Jaffa scored 14 and Elena Birkeland added 10.
The win keeps the Trojans within a game of Region 13 leaders Grantsville.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 63, WASATCH ACADEMY 47
MOUNT PLEASANT — Layton Christian led 30-22 at the half, then put the game away with a 18-9 third quarter advantage for a road win at Wasatch Academy.
Mia Jones paced Layton Christian (13-3) with 25 points, shooting 7 of 10 from behind the 3-point line. Celine Mukura added 11 points.
ST. JOSEPH 40, UTAH MILITARY 18
RIVERDALE — St. Joseph outscored Utah Military Academy 22-4 across the second and third quarters in a region road win.
Sarah Snell led all scorers with 22 points for St. Joseph (5-9, 3-5 Region 17). Lexy Bombela added 11 points.
Haley Slater paced Utah Military Academy (5-14, 1-8) with seven points and Abbigail Thompson scored six.
SKY VIEW 61, BEAR RIVER 48
GARLAND — Bear River trailed 47-29 after three quarters and cut the Sky View (11-5, 3-3 Region 11) lead to six, but could not complete the comeback in a region home loss.
Olivia Taylor led all scorers with 22 points and four 3-pointers for Bear River (5-13, 0-6). Lyza Pebley scored nine.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Tooele 38, Ben Lomond 8
CANCELED
Ogden at Cedar Valley: COVID-19 quarantine on Ogden’s team.