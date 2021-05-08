MANTI — Viana Johnson doubled on an 0-2 count in the bottom of the seventh inning to drive in Aspen Wheelwright and Haylee Pickrell and give No. 8 Morgan High softball an 8-6 walkoff-win over No. 9 Juab (11-14) in the first round of the 3A state tournament on Saturday in Manti.
Pickrell totaled a home run, a double and two RBIs for Morgan (13-10). Johnson hit a double and drove in two. Hope Woolsey hit a solo home run. Danielle Cook hit 3 for 3 with a double. Elena Birkeland hit a two-run double and earned the win in three innings of relief.
The Trojans will face No. 1 Manti (25-2) at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 13, at the Spanish Fork Softball Complex.
ALTAMONT 25, ST. JOSEPH 1
ENTERPRISE — Bianca Sutton singled to drive in Kyah Hardwrick for the lone run as No. 12 St. Joseph (5-9) dropped a 2A state tournament first round game to No. 5 Altamont (12-5). Delia Sutton hit a double.
CLEARFIELD 12, COPPER HILLS 6
SOUTH JORDAN — Clearfield plated eight runs in the fourth inning to fuel a win at the Strike Out for Cancer Tournament.
Kaycee Valencia batted 3 for 3 with two home runs and three RBIs for Clearfield (17-3). Miranda Mansfield hit a home run, a triple and two RBIs. Rachael Brown batted 2 for 3 with a solo home run and a double.
Hailee Smith hit a two-run homer. Hannah Smith drove in two. Jayci Finch and Madi Jorgensen each hit a double. Finch struck out 10 and gave up eight hits in a complete-game win.
MTN RIDGE 9, CLEARFIELD 0
SOUTH JORDAN — Clearfield managed just three hits in a Strike Out for Cancer tournament loss to Mountain Ridge (17-2).
Rachael Brown, Jayci Finch and Miranda Mansfield had hits for Clearfield (17-4). Finch pitched a complete game in the loss.
CYPRUS 6, CLEARFIELD 1
SOUTH JORDAN — Clearfield gave up five runs across the fifth and sixth innings in a tournament loss to Cyprus.
Hannah Smith went 2 for 3 for Clearfield (17-5). Rachael Brown drove in Riley Rose in the third.
LAYTON 6, PLEASANT GROVE 2
SOUTH JORDAN — Halle Duke batted 3 for 3 with one RBI as Layton downed Pleasant Grove at the Strike Out for Cancer Tournament.
Leah Knight hit 2 for 3 and drove in two for Layton (12-8). Brooklyn Pritchett batted 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI. Joslyn Purcell earned the win in a complete game.
LAYTON 15, GRANGER 2
SOUTH JORDAN — Brenley Boydston hit two home runs and a single, and drove in four runs, as Layton ran away from Granger in the Strike Out for Cancer Tournament.
Tasia Shibuya batted 3 for 3 with three doubles and three runs scored to pace Layton (13-8). Brooklyn Pritchett homered and drove in two. Kaitlyn Roberts batted 3 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs. Halle Duke hit an RBI triple.
Jada Chilton had a two-run double and Alissa Reisbeck added an RBI double. Knight earned the win with a four-inning complete game.
CYPRUS 7, LAYTON 6
SOUTH JORDAN — Layton gave up three runs in the bottom of the sixth in a walk-off loss to Cyprus.
Brenley Boydston batted 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI to lead Layton (13-9). Tasia Shibuya went 2 for 3 with a triple and Brooklyn Pritchett drove in two.
SCORES, NO STATS PROVIDED
2A tournament: Gunnison Valley 16, Utah Military 1
2A tournament: Utah Military 11, Rowland Hall 10
2A tournament: Piute 17, St. Joseph 2
4A BRACKET RELEASED
Following an unbeaten Region 11 campaign, Bear River High softball earned the No. 2 seed in the upcoming 4A state playoffs. Ogden is the No. 18 seed with Ben Lomond the No. 19 seed.
In a new addition to the softball playoffs, the Bears will host a best-of-three series in the second round on May 14-15 against an opponent yet to be determined. The Friday, May 14, game is scheduled for 4 p.m. with a game on Saturday, May 15, at 11 a.m.
Ogden and Ben Lomond have single-elimination road games at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. Ogden will visit Hurricane and Ben Lomond will go to Cedar Valley.
Full brackets can be viewed online at uhsaa.org/tournaments.
BASEBALL
EMERY 12, MORGAN 1
NEPHI — No. 8 Morgan was held to two hits and committed 10 errors in a 3A state tournament first round loss to No. 9 Emery (13-8) that was completed in five innings at Juab High School.
Sage Vens singled and scored the lone Morgan (13-11) run. Gage Adams drove in Vens with the Trojans’ other hit.
MORGAN 9, SOUTH SUMMIT 2
NEPHI — Gage Adams pitched a complete game with five strikeouts and four hits allowed as No. 8 Morgan advanced in the 3A one-loss bracket with a win over 16-seed South Summit (4-20).
Porter Hales and Sammy Snyder each had two hits for Morgan (12-11). Alex Harden hit an RBI double and Ryder Lish also doubled. Adams drove in two with a single.
The Trojans will face 10-seed Delta at Salt Lake Community College May 13 at 11 a.m.
SCORES, NO STATS PROVIDED
2A tournament: North Sevier 18, Layton Christian 2
4A BRACKET RELEASED
The UHSAA released the 4A baseball state tournament bracket on Saturday and Bear River High earned the No. 9 seed. The Bears will head south to Crimson Cliffs for a best-of-three super regional on May 13-14.
Ben Lomond is the No. 18 seed and heads to Cedar for a single-elimination game at 4 p.m. Monday, May 10. The winner will contest a super regional at No. 2 Snow Canyon.
Ogden is the No. 21 seed and will head to Cedar Valley to contest a first-round play-in game against No. 20 Hurricane, with the winner facing No. 13 Cedar Valley later that day.
Full brackets can be viewed online at uhsaa.org/tournaments.