OREM — Emery Wheeler had 18 kills, 10 digs and two aces to lead 2-seed Morgan volleyball past 15-seed Juab in the 3A state tournament second round Tuesday at Utah Valley University.
Set scores were 25-13, 25-10, 25-13.
Sydney Stuart dished out 37 assists for the Trojans (23-5). Abbie Cox added eight kills and five digs. Kate Korth led the team with 12 digs.
MORGAN 3, CARBON 0
OREM — Sydney Stuart handled 38 assists as 2-seed Morgan swept Carbon (18-11) in the quarterfinals of the 3A state tournament. Set scores were 25-13, 25-19, 25-21.
Kate Korth tallied 25 digs for the Trojans (24-5). Emery Wheeler had 14 kills and 11 digs, while both Kylee Brown and Abbie Cox added seven kills.
Morgan advances to face 3-seed Richfield in the state semifinals at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
RIDGELINE 3, OGDEN 0
OREM — No. 14 seed Ogden (13-14) lost to 3-seed Ridgeline 25-21, 25-19, 25-14 the 4A state tournament second round.
The Tigers played an elimination game that began at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and finished after press time.
JUAN DIEGO 3, BEAR RIVER 1
OREM — No. 16 seed Bear River fell to top-seed Juan Diego (17-5) in the 4A state tournament second round at UVU by scores of 25-18, 14-25, 25-14, 25-16.
UINTAH 3, BEAR RIVER 0
OREM — Bear River saw its season end in a loss to 8-seed Uintah: 25-13, 25-17, 25-11. The Bears finished the year at 5-16 overall, and 2-8 in Region 10 play.
NORTHRIDGE 3, CLEARFIELD 1
CLEARFIELD — Northridge beat Clearfield 25-14, 25-16, 21-25, 25-18.
Karli Nielson had 14 kills and 10 digs to lead Northridge (18-10, 9-5 Region 1). Alex Ivory added 12 kills and Maika Kalauli tallied 28 digs.
Missy Mortensen led Clearfield (2-13, 2-12) with 12 kills and four digs. Lexie Cordon had 14 digs and five kills while Abby Coffey added eight blocks and three kills
WEBER 3, LAYTON 0
LAYTON — Weber swept Layton 25-17, 25-20, 25-21.
Ryan Calvert tallied 13 kills with a .458 hitting percentage to lead Weber (8-18, 6-8 Region 1). Rianne Brown had seven kills and served three aces while Alyssa Hansen added five kills, two blocks and three aces.
Eleonora Palu led Layton (9-17, 4-10) with 12 kills. Taylor Jensen had 21 digs and Mercedes Lopez dished out 20 assists. Emma Brough served two aces.
DAVIS 3, ROY 0
ROY — Davis swept Roy (1-26, 0-13 Region 1) by scores of 25-14, 25-7, 25-12.
Lauryn Arnold had seven kills and a .875 hitting percentage to lead the Darts (12-9, 9-5) Arnold added four blocks and served aces. Katie Corelli had 17 kills and 17 digs while Madi Rushton tallied 20 assists.
WOODS CROSS 3, BONNEVILLE 0
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Woods Cross (9-11, 6-4 Region 5) won at Bonneville 25-18, 25-15, 25-14.
Scarlett Kluge led Bonneville (2-19, 0-10) with eight kills.
FARMINGTON 3, VIEWMONT 1
BOUNTIFUL — Farmington won at Viewmont (4-22, 2-7 Region 5) 25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15
Fran Skinner had 51 assists and two aces for the Phoenix (24-1, 9-0 Region 5). Hannah Howard tallied 15 kills and 16 digs. Amber Beddes added nine kills and four aces.
BOX ELDER 3, BOUNTIFUL 2
BOUNTIFUL — Box Elder (11-14, 5-5 Region 5) won at Bountiful (16-12, 6-4) by scores of 25-22, 25-23, 10-25, 22-25, 15-12. No stats were reported.
SATURDAY’S PLAYOFF GAMES
4A: Ogden 3, Logan 0; Bear River 3, Canyon View 1; Hurricane 3, Ben Lomond 0
2A: Layton Christian 3, UMA-Camp Williams 0; St. Joseph 3, Utah Military 0