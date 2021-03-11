LAYTON — Kobe McRoberts drove in four runs and Northridge High baseball used a seven-run third inning to beat Bonneville 14-4 on Thursday.
Samuel Burchell and Jory Durrant drove in two runs each for the Knights (1-1).
Aiden Taylor hit two doubles for Bonneville (0-1) and Kole Story drove in two runs.
CLEARFIELD 21, HUNTER 2
WEST VALLEY CITY — Clearfield plated seven runs in the first inning and seven more in the fourth in a five-inning win over Hunter (0-1).
Dawson Burton went 3 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs to pace Clearfield (1-0). Caden Sato hit 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and drove in four. Devan Harmer added a double and four RBIs.
Kenyan Swartz gave up four hits and 2 runs in 4 innings, with five strikeouts in the win.
LAYTON 7, RIVERTON 0
RIVERTON — Layton blanked Riverton (0-1) in a game that was called in the fifth inning due to snow.
Cam Day went 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs for the Lancers (2-0). Brad Greenhalgh hit a two-run triple and Jackson Hoffman added a double.
Day pitched 3 2/3 innings for the shutout win, scattering four hits and striking out seven.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Judge Memorial 18, Ogden 7
CANCELED
Davis at Bountiful, Ben Lomond at Viewmont
SOFTBALL
NORTHRIDGE 24, GRANGER 2
WEST VALLEY CITY — Amanda Lee batted 4 for 4 with six RBIs and pitched three innings in a season-opening, three-inning win for Northridge (1-0).
Delaney Robinson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Bryn Williams drove in three runs with a double, and Faith Petersen and Yazmine Esparza drove in two runs each.
MORGAN 21, BEN LOMOND 1
MORGAN — Danielle Cook, Tess Polad and Elene Birkeland homered as Morgan beat Ben Lomond (0-2) by mercy rule in 2 ½ innings.
Polad went 2 for 2 with four RBIs for the Trojans (2-0), who saw Birkeland pitch three innings and strike out six.
Moe Tinoco drove in Ben Lomond’s lone run in the second inning.
WOODS CROSS 13, TAYLORSVILLE 3
TAYLORSVILLE — Libby Clark batted 3 for 5 with four RBIs and a home run, leading Woods Cross to a big win.
Ali Ebberts went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and a double for the Wildcats (2-1) and Kenna Cowley hit 3 for 3.
BINGHAM 13, ROY 0
SOUTH JORDAN — Roy allowed six runs in the third inning in a five-inning loss at Bingham (2-0).
Saige Nielsen doubled for Roy (0-3).
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Syracuse 16, West 6
CANCELED
Herriman at Davis
BOYS SOCCER
LAYTON 1 (4), BOUNTIFUL 1 (2)
LAYTON — Layton beat Bountiful (1-1) in a penalty shootout. Blake Olberholzer scored the Lancers’ (1-0) goal assisted by Matias Rodriguez. Dallin Burgin scored for Bountiful.
Jakob Robinson, Thaddeus Pappadakis, Alexander Brito and Marco Agurrie scored in the shootout for Layton.
VIEWMONT 1, DAVIS 1
BOUNTIFUL — Viewmont (1-0-1) and Davis played to a draw in a game that was called at halftime due to heavy snow. Simon Jensen scored for Davis (1-0-1).
MORGAN 3, DESERT HILLS 2
ST. GEORGE — Morgan scored twice after halftime to turn a 2-1 deficit into a tournament win at Desert Hills (0-1).
Ty Warner scored the game-winner in the 74th minute for Morgan (1-1). Chase Lane gave Morgan an early lead in the eighth minute. Dallon Gunn equalized in the 47th minute, setting up Warner’s heroics.
Rory Williams, Kade Buchanan and Cameron Burt assisted the Trojan scores.
ST. JOSEPH 6, INT. CHRISTIAN 1
OGDEN — Jonny Ramirez tallied a hat trick to lead St. Joseph to a season-opening win over Intermountain Christian (0-2).
DD Ramirez found the back of the net twice for St. Joseph (1-0) and Ricky Aparicio netted once. Jack Dulaney tallied one assist. The Jayhawks led 3-1 at the half.