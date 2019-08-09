MORGAN — Tiani Fonoti and Ella Sanders each scored first-half goals to lead Northridge girls soccer (2-0) to a 2-1 win Friday afternoon at Morgan (0-1).
Makayla Halley tallied an assist for the Knights.
Capri Jones scored in the first half for Morgan.
BOUNTIFUL 3, WEST 0
BOUNTIFUL — Jamelle Latu netted two goals to lead Bountiful (1-1) to a shutout win over West.
Sarah Wilkinson scored a goal and Brynn Martindale earned the clean sheet for the Braves.
LAYTON 2, VIEWMONT 1
LAYTON — Layton (2-0) took a 1-0 lead into halftime and made that lead hold up in a home win over Viewmont (0-1).
Kaitlyn Richins gave the Lancers the lead in the 27h minute and Hannah Roe booted the game-winner in the 62nd minute.
Tariana Rich scored the Viewmont equalizer in the 58th minute.
FARMINGTON 3, RIDGELINE 2 (OT)
MILLVILLE — Abby Orison scored a golden goal in the first overtime to lift Farmington over Ridgeline on Thursday night.
Abigail Ferrell and Kalea Woodyatt both scored second-half goals for Farmington (2-0) to get the game to extra time.
BASEBALL
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — St. Joseph moved to 2-1 at the Rockwell tournament with a 19-9 win over American Preparatory-Draper. The Jayhawks’ second game against Utah Military-Lehi finished late Friday due to a delay.