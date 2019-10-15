LAYTON — Tiani Fonoti netted in the 33rd minute to lift third-seeded Northridge to a 1-0 playoff win over 14-seed Skyridge (9-10) on Tuesday in the second round of the 6A state playoffs.
JaCee Berry earned the shutout for the Knights (14-2-1). Sierra Sivulich assisted Fonoti’s score.
Northridge will host Lone Peak in the quarterfinals Thursday.
CORNER CANYON 1, LAYTON 0
DRAPER — No. 9 seed Layton (10-7-1) saw its season come to an end on a second-half goal by eighth-seeded Corner Canyon (12-6).
LONE PEAK 2, FREMONT 1 (2OT)
HIGHLAND — Berkley Heileson scored for 11-seed Fremont in the first half, but the Silverwolves (10-8) gave up a goal in the second half and the game-winner in the 99th minute in a state playoff loss at sixth-seeded Lone Peak (11-4-2).
5A PLAYOFFS
BONNEVILLE 3, LEHI 2 (OT)
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Maddie Callahan scored a golden goal to send sixth-seeded Bonneville to victory over 11th-seeded Lehi and on to the state quarterfinals.
Summer Diamond had a goal and an assist for the Lakers (14-4). Hailey Price netted and Sadie Beardall tllied an assist.
Bonneville will host 14 seed Wasatch, who upset No. 3 Springville 4-3, Thursday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 1, FARMINGTON 0
FARMINGTON — No. 16 seed Mountain View (8-7-2) netted in the second half to knock top-seeded Farmington (15-2) out of the playoffs.
VOLLEYBALL
MORGAN 3, SUMMIT ACADEMY 0
MORGAN — Morgan volleyball clinched the Region 13 title outright, its 27th consecutive region crown, by sweeping Summit Academy. Scores were 25-14, 25-11, 25-7.
Kiah Johnson paced the Trojans (20-5, 9-0 Region 13) at the net with 11 kills. Kylee Brown had five kills and five aces. Kate Korth collected 16 digs and one ace while Sydney Stuart dished out 36 assists.
FREMONT 3, WEBER 0
PLAIN CITY — Fremont beat Weber in straight sets by scores of 25-20, 25-22, 25-18.
Carlie Peterson led the Silverwolves (23-2, 11-0 Region 1) with 31 assists and 11 digs. Maggie Mendelson had 15 kills and Brittyn Haney added 20 digs.
Ryan Calvert led the Warriors (7-16, 5-6) with 10 kills. Mae Arbon added 12 digs and six assists.
SYRACUSE 3, DAVIS 0
SYRACUSE — Syracuse beat Davis 25-17, 25-21, 25-23.
Megan Chandley led the Titans (18-5, 10-1 Region 1) with 10 kills to go with three aces and 10 digs. Kambree Rodriguez had 19 digs and Hailee Garcia spread out 25 assists.
Katie Corelli had 11 kills and 16 digs to pace the Darts (14-9, 6-5). Lauryn Arnold tallied six kills and four blocks. Madi Rushton dished out 25 assists while Lexi Sunderland added 23 digs.
NORTHRIDGE 3, ROY 0
ROY — Northridge won in straight sets — 25-12, 25-18, 25-15 — at Roy (1-23, 0-11).
Emma Hendricks paced the Knights (16-9, 7-4 Region 1) with 24 assists and five aces. Alex Adams had 15 digs and Alex Ivory added eight kills.
LAYTON 3, CLEARFIELD 0
LAYTON — Layton swept Clearfield (2-10, 2-9 Region 1), 25-19, 25-23, 25-16.
Kenzi Christensen and Emma Brougheach served six aces for the Lancers (8-15, 3-8 Region 1). Taylor Jensen had 38 digs, Mercedes Lopez dished out 22 assists and Eleonora Palu added 13 kills.
TOOELE 3, BEN LOMOND 0
OGDEN — Tooele swept Ben Lomond: 25-7, 25-13, 25-14.
Mykayla Turpin had two kills and four blocks for the Scots (0-18, 0-10). Adia Jensen had nine digs, and Jennifer Barker added one kill and three blocks.
OGDEN 3, CEDAR VALLEY 0
OGDEN — Ogden swept Cedar Valley 25-10, 25-10, 25-13.
Rachel Davis dished out 16 assists for the Tigers (12-12, 3-6 Region 10). Kathryn Klar and Stella Brower each had six kills, with Brower adding two blocks.
FARMINGTON 3, WOODS CROSS 2
WOODS CROSS — Woods Cross (7-11, 4-4) won the first two sets, but Farmington responded with three straight wins to take the match.
Fran Skinner led the Phoenix (23-1, 8-0 Region 5) with 48 assists and 16 digs. Rylee Brown tallied 24 digs and six aces while Kait White added seven kills and three blocks
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Layton Christian 3, St. Joseph 0
Green Canyon 3, Bear River 1
Bountiful 3, Viewmont 1
CROSS COUNTRY
Bear River High won the Region 11 girls cross country championship with 52 points, edging second-place Ridgeline which had 54 points.
BR junior Madison White won the individual race, completing the course in 19:13.4. Shylee Kofoed finished fifth for the Bears and Elizabeth Phillips took eighth.
The Bears’ boys team finished third behind a fifth-place finish from Daniel Curtis and an eighth-place finish by Peter Nielsen.