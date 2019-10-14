Otto Tia didn't start playing football until he was a sophomore in high school, but the Northridge High coaches knew there was something special about the lanky, athletic kid who'd moved from Hawaii a few years earlier.
Now, two years after donning football pads for the first time, Tia announced he's not going to hang up the pads after high school. Tia verbally committed to Utah State on Monday morning in a social media post.
USU was the first school that offered Tia publicly and that came in early April.
"Committed. Like to thank Utah State for being there from the beginning. Much love. Beginning of a new chapter," Tia wrote on Twitter.
In nine games this year, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Tia has 34 catches for 597 yards and three touchdowns. He broke out in his junior year on both offense and defense, snagging 31 catches for 623 yards last year to go with four sacks and five interceptions on defense.
MORGAN HIGH WINS GIRLS TENNIS TITLE FOR FIRST TIME
Morgan High's sports programs have a decorated history for winning region championships and state championships with incredible regularity.
Add another to the list, this time in a sport the Trojans have never claimed the state title crown in.
On Saturday, MHS won the 3A girls tennis state championship in Salt Lake City, besting two-time defending state champ Judge Memorial and fellow private school Waterford.
MHS senior Ashley McMillan won the individual state championship in No. 2 singles, defeating Waterford's Paige Smaligo 6-3, 6-0 in the title match.
Fellow senior Erin Bartol took the crown in No. 3 singles after a 6-1, 6-3 win in the championship match against Aria Handlon (Judge Memorial).