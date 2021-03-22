PLEASANT VIEW — First baseman Oakley Lawrence drove in seven runs with a grand slam, a double and a single to lead Weber High baseball to 15-5 win in five innings against Kearns on Monday.
Lawrence batted 3 for 3, scored twice and was hit by a pitch to go with the seven RBIs as he fell a triple short of hitting for the cycle.
Jaxson Coleman batted 3 for 3, Ethan Holgate drove in two runs and Jake Lindsay pitched the five-inning complete game for the Warriors (4-1).
Weber trailed 3-0 after the Cougars scored three runs in the top of the first, but the Warriors would eventually score each time they came to the plate.
First, it was two runs in the bottom of the first via wild pitches, then a fielder's choice followed by Lawrence's grand slam in the second inning.
Kearns scored twice in the third to cut the Weber lead to 7-5 before the Warriors put up another 5-spot in the bottom half, thanks to a bases-loaded walk, a Luke Erickson RBI single and a three-run double by Lawrence.
PLEASANT GROVE 10, FREMONT 3
PLEASANT GROVE — Gavin Douglas hit a double and drove in two runs, and leadoff hitter Mason Memmott batted 2 for 3 as the Silverwolves (0-5) fell on the road. Cannon Koford batted 2 for 3 and Calvin Morrow doubled for Fremont.
FHS scored all three of its runs in the top of the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. PG hit back with three runs in the bottom of the second, followed by four in the third.
SATURDAY SCORES
Ben Lomond 6, Grand County 1
Ben Lomond 12, San Juan 0
Morgan 23, North Sanpete 12
Beaver 7, Morgan 5
Dixie 6, Woods Cross 4
BOYS SOCCER
OGDEN 7, TOOELE 1
TOOELE — Isaac Wilson had a hat trick and Eric Estrada assisted three goals as Ogden stayed unbeaten by thrashing Tooele.
Jace Oliverson added a brace for the Tigers (4-0, 4-0 Region 10), who got goals from Gabriel Hinkson and Lincoln Barnes.
Wilson assisted one goal, as did Boston Rodriguez and Eli Paredes. Estrada ran his season assist tally up to 11.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Pleasant Grove 3, Farmington 1
SOFTBALL
SATURDAY SCORES
Morgan 25, Park City 7