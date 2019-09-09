Ogden High girls soccer couldn't overcome a 2-1 halftime deficit at Cedar Valley and fell 3-1 to the Aviators on Monday night.
Abby Beus scored for the Tigers (7-2, 4-1 Region 10) in the 28th minute, but CVHS added a third goal after halftime and kept Ogden's high-scoring attack dormant.
CVHS remains unbeaten in region play.
JUAN DIEGO 1, BEN LOMOND 0
Juan Diego Catholic scored a 70th-minute penalty kick to down Ben Lomond (4-5, 1-4 Region 10) in region play.
FIRST RPI RANKINGS RELEASED
Last week, the UHSAA released its first Rating Percentage Index (RPI) rankings of the fall sports season for girls soccer. The formula is being used to seed the state playoffs beginning this year.
Here are where the area soccer teams stand in the rankings as of Monday.
6A girls soccer: Northridge (8-1) is fourth, Davis (6-1-2), is sixth, Syracuse (6-3) is seventh, Fremont (6-3) is 10th, Layton (5-3-1) is 12th, Roy (2-6-1) is 18th, Weber (2-7) is 19th and Clearfield (1-7) is 24th.
5A girls soccer: Farmington (9-0) is ranked first, Bonneville (7-2) is fifth and Box Elder (2-6-1) is 21st.
4A girls soccer: Ogden (7-2) is third, Ben Lomond (4-4) is 14th and Bear River (1-6) is 20th.
3A girls soccer: Morgan (3-3-1) is sixth.
2A girls soccer: St. Joseph (1-2) is sixth and Utah Military Academy (0-2) is 13th.