OGDEN — Eric Estrada tallied four assists and Jace Oliverson fired two goals to lead Ogden High boys soccer past Cedar Valley 4-0 in region play Wednesday.
Isaac Wilson and Zach Browning completed the scoring for the Tigers (3-0, 3-0 Region 10) and Josh Whelan kept a clean sheet.
BEN LOMOND 3, TOOELE 1
TOOELE — Riley Wright scored two goals to lead Ben Lomond to its first region win.
Hugo Castro scored one goal and assisted another, and Luiz Guzman had one assist for the Scots (2-2, 1-1 Region 10).
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 9, INT. CHRISTIAN 1
LAYTON — Theo Araujo scored five goals and Felipe Harada scored two in a win for Layton Christian Academy (1-3). Pedro Bastos and Amanuel Hailegiorgis rounded out the scoring as LCA led 5-0 at halftime.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Green Canyon 1, Bonneville 0
BASEBALL
BEN LOMOND 7, HUNTER 5
OGDEN — Ryder Wilcox batted 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a double as Ben Lomond held off Hunter.
Trenton Harris drove in two runs and pitched 4 2/3 innings in the win for the Scots (2-2).
SALEM HILLS 7, FREMONT 3
SALEM — Salem Hills scored five runs in the sixth inning to erase Fremont’s 3-2 lead.
Bridger Clontz drove in two runs for the Silverwolves (0-3), Mason Memmott batted 2 for 4 and Gavin Douglas hit a double.
GREEN CANYON 4, BOX ELDER 1
NORTH LOGAN — Alex Griffin drove in one run and Ethan Tingey doubled in a Box Elder road loss. Tate Overson pitched 5 2/3 innings with one earned run and 11 strikeouts for the Bees (0-5).
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Pleasant Grove 5, Layton 1
SOFTBALL
CLEARFIELD 8, WOODS CROSS 1
WOODS CROSS — Rachael Brown homered, batted 3 for 4 and drove in four runs as Clearfield beat Woods Cross in non-region play.
Miranda Mansfield batted 4 for 4 with a double from the leadoff spot and pitcher Jayci Finch struck out nine batters in a complete game for the Falcons (3-1).
Libby Clark doubled and drove in a run for Woods Cross (2-3).
HERRIMAN 18, FREMONT 8
PLAIN CITY — Tyra Coats and Aubrey Morrow both batted 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs as Fremont (2-1) fell to Herriman.
Haddie Hadley went 3 for 3 with a walk and a double from the leadoff spot. Herriman scored 14 runs in the final three innings.
SKY VIEW 13, MORGAN 3
SMITHFIELD — Morgan lost on the road in six innings. Danielle Cook homered and Tess Polad batted 2 for 3 for the Trojans (2-1).