The Ogden High girls soccer team needed to beat Tooele on Monday before the Tigers, and the rest of the region, could turn their eyes to a Wednesday home showdown with first-place Cedar Valley.
Kadrey Howell scored a first-half hat trick, Ogden scored six goals in the span of 23 minutes and the Tigers (12-2, 9-1 Region 10) rolled to an 8-0 win over the Buffaloes on Monday afternoon.
Alysia Butters and Abby Beus scored two goals apiece and Brynn Soelberg capped the scoring with a goal in the 78th minute. Butters, Howell, Bonita Gray, Mackenzie Kalista and Victoria Kalista tallied one assist and the shutout went to goalkeeper Allison Collinwood and the defenders.
Not only did the Tigers take care of business on their end, but they also got help more than 60 miles away thanks to this scoreline: Stansbury 1, Cedar Valley 0.
It ramps up the pressure even more on Ogden's matchup with Cedar Valley, which was previously unbeaten in region games. The Aviators are now 10-1 with just the Ogden game remaining.
The scenarios for the region title race, and maybe a higher spot in the playoffs, are simple.
If the Tigers win Wednesday, they'd clinch a share of the region title and then could win the title outright the following Monday with a win at Uintah. If the Aviators win, then the brand-new school in Eagle Mountain celebrates a region title in its first year.
BEN LOMOND 2, UINTAH 2
Ben Lomond (5-7-2, 2-6-2 Region 10) scored a pair of second-half goals to send its road matchup with Uintah to extra time, where the two teams eventually battled to a draw. Samantha Diaz and Michelle Uribe scored for the Scots.
6A STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT
Two Region 1 golfers are tied for first place after the first day of the 6A boys golf state tournament in Taylorsville.
Northridge senior Brek Schenck and Davis freshman Preston Wallace fired rounds of 1-under-par 71 at Meadow Brook Golf Course on Monday, putting them in a four-way tie for first place with two golfers from Lone Peak High.
As a team, the Darts are tied for second place with a score of 294, six strokes behind Lone Peak. Wallace's 71 was accompanied by rounds of 73 from sophomore Jack Sargent and sophomore McKay Cook as well as a 77 by Cade Montgomery.
Weber and Fremont are tied for eighth place in the team standings with a score of 310. Both made the cut as a team by just three shots. Kyler Dye shot 75 for the Warriors while freshman Michael Erling carded a 76.
Cameron Fowers and Judd Belnap posted 74's for the Silverwolves. If Weber and Fremont's margin of making the cut was slim, Layton's was as slim as possible.
The Lancers shot 312 as a team to end the first day in 10th place. Sitting in 11th place and missing the cut as a team with a 313 was Syracuse.
Tysen Diaz and Zak Richins each shot 75 for the Lancers. Jalen Martinez carded an even-par 72 for the Titans. The tournament concludes Tuesday.
5A STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT
Farmington High sits in a tie for second place, three shots back of first-place Skyline after the first round of the 5A boys golf state tournament at Wasatch State Park in Midway.
The Phoenix shot 294 as a team, led by a 1-under-par 71 from Braxton Watts, a 73 from Ben Seely, a 74 by Willard Richards and a 76 by Ty Solomon. Watts is in a four-way tie for second place that includes Viewmont golfer Brandon Robison.
Bonneville's Zach Dallimore and Max Togisala shot 75 and 76, respectively. The Lakers shot 311 as a team and sit sixth in the team standings. Viewmont is tied for seventh at 316.
The tournament concludes Tuesday.