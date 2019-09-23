Mackenzie Kallista assisted three goals to lead Ogden High girls soccer to an 8-0 thrashing over Juan Diego that ended via mercy rule early in the second half.
Alysia Butters opened the scoring for the Tigers (11-2, 8-1 Region 10) with two goals inside the first 12 minutes.
Kadrey Howell, Brynn Soelberg, Tori Kalista and two goals in the space of one minute from Grace Pulley made it 7-0 at halftime.
Abby Beus scored in the 55th minute to invoke the mercy rule. Sae Obayashi and Caitlin Richardson assisted one goal each.
Allison Collinwood and the defensive back line recorded the shutout, the seventh shutout kept by the Tigers this season.
Ogden's next game is Monday, Sept. 30 at home against Tooele.
CEDAR VALLEY 3, BEN LOMOND 0
Ben Lomond (5-7, 2-6 Region 10) couldn't come back from a 1-0 halftime deficit in a road loss at first-place Cedar Valley. The Scots host Stansbury on Wednesday for their next game.
REGION 5 BOYS GOLF TOURNAMENT
Farmington High won the Region 5 boys golf tournament, held on Monday. The Phoenix shot 297 as a team at Hubbard Golf Course.
Willard Richards led FHS with a 1-under par 72, Braxton Watts fired an even-par 72 and Cole Cipriano carded a 76.
Watts, who plans to sign with the University of Utah, was the individual region champion for the entire season. Full results weren't reported.
AREA CROSS COUNTRY TEAMS RUN WELL AT BOB FIRMAN INVITATIONAL
Several area schools competed this past weekend in Boise at the Bob Firman Invitational.
In the boys race, Davis High finished second as a team with 128 points, well behind first-place Corner Canyon (Draper). Farmington High finished fourth.
Individually, Davis junior Daniel Larsen ran the 5-kilometer course in 15:40.1 to finish in 15th place. Teammates Jacob Halverson and Carson Coleman were 18th and 21st, respectively.
Rawson Spackman led Farmington, finishing 22nd individually with a time of 15:53. FHS senior Adam Wall took 27th and Northridge senior Hyrum Johnson was close behind in 28th.
In the girls race, Farmington finished fourth as a team with 197 points. Davis took 15th.
Farmington junior Elisabeth Ferrell finished in 10th place with a time of 18:15.2. Davis junior Hope Preston took 15th place with a time of 18:28.8. Farmington sophomore Marianne Barber finished 20th.