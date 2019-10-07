All that stood between the Ogden High girls soccer team and an outright Region 10 championship on Monday was a three-and-a-half-hour bus ride to Vernal and the Uintah High Utes that were waiting for the Tigers.
A 12-game region campaign that started with a 5-0 win over Stansbury on Aug. 21 ended on Oct. 7 with a 3-0 win at Uintah for Ogden, ensuring the Tigers won a girls soccer region championship for the first time since 2012.
Senior striker Kadrey Howell had a hand in all three goals. She scored the game's first goal in the 20th minute, then scored her second goal in the 35th minute, assisted by Tori Kalista.
Howell played provider in the 66th minute as midfielder Alysia Butters scored to put the game away. Goalkeeper Allison Collinwood and the back line kept the shutout.
Ogden awaits Wednesday's state tournament bracket reveal to find out its first-round 4A state playoff opponent.
Should the Tigers be one of the top 11 seeds, which is highly likely given the fact that Ogden has routinely been ranked in the top 5 of the 4A RPI rankings all season, they'll get a first-round bye and host a playoff game on Oct. 16 at 4 p.m.
If Ogden is ranked No. 12 or lower, the Tigers will contest a first-round playoff game Saturday at 1 p.m.
BEN LOMOND 2, TOOELE 0
Ben Lomond (6-8-2, 3-7-2 Region 10) finished its regular season with a shutout win over Tooele.
Samantha Diaz and Jasmari Nolasco each scored a goal and Kate Martinez Lopez kept the shutout in goal.
The Scots also celebrated the retirement of coach Don Greenfield.
Greenfield coached the Scots girls soccer team to the 3A state championship in the fall of 1998, then coached the boys team to the state championship the following spring in 1999.
BEAR RIVER FOOTBALL GAME SELECTED FOR TV
Bear River High's football game at Sky View this Friday will be televised, the school announced Monday.
The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on KMYU.
BR (3-5, 2-2 Region 11) is matched up against a Bobcats team that averages 34 points per game on offense, is 4-0 and in first place in Region 11, needing only a win to clinch its third region title in a row.