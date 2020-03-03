OGDEN — Ogden High boys soccer netted twice in the second half to turn a 1-0 deficit into a win over Bonneville on Monday.
Eric Estrada had an assist and scored the winning goal on a long free kick for Ogden (1-0). Isaac Wilson scored the equalizer.
Brandon Bejarano gave Bonneville (0-1) the first-half goal.
DAVIS 1, VIEWMONT 0 (OT)
KAYSVILLE — Joshua Harwood netted a golden goal to lift Davis (1-0) over Viewmont on Tuesday. Noah Larkin earned the shutout.
ROY 5, BEAR RIVER 0
ROY — Deontae Ben scored four goals as Roy (1-0) blanked Bear River (0-1).
Porter Seegmiller also netted for Roy and Hudson Bodily earned the clean sheet. The Royals led 3-0 at the half.
LOGAN 3, BOX ELDER 2 (OT)
LOGAN — Box Elder gave up a golden goal in a season-opening loss at Logan
Reggie Greer and Brayden Maes each scored for the Bees (0-1).
CLEARFIELD 3 BEN LOMOND 1
CLEARFIELD — Chance Hamblin had two goals and one assist, and Joel Washburn netted once to lead Clearfield (1-0) to a win over Ben Lomond (0-1) on Monday.
NORTHRIDGE 1, GRANGER 0
LAYTON — Christopher Soorma scored the game’s only goal and Tyler Trommlitz earned the shutout as at Northridge (1-0) blanked Granger on Monday.
FARMINGTON 2, OLYMPUS 0
HOLLADAY — Farmington scored one goal in each half in a win at Olympus.
Carter Ray scored in the first half and Nicholas Wood scored on a header off the foot of Cam Bingham in the second half. Zach Bingham earned the clean sheet for the Phoenix (1-0).
WOODS CROSS 7, BEN LOMOND 1
WOODS CROSS — Ben Lomond allowed five goals in the second half in a loss at Woods Cross.
Kason Parkin tallied a hat trick for Woods Cross (1-0). Landon Ward scored two goals while Elvis Corado and Rafael Seminario each netted once.
No stats were reported for Ben Lomond (0-1).
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 8, APA-WEST VALLEY 0
LAYTON — Rafael Silverio netted a hat trick to lead Layton Christian (1-0) to a shutout win over APA-West Valley on Monday.
Arthur Ferreira and Eduardo Las Casas each scored two goals while Guilherme Monea found the back of the net once. Matheus Silva earned the clean sheet.
BASEBALL
BEN LOMOND 8, NORTH SANPETE 3
OGDEN — Ben Lomond (1-0) allowed three runs in the top of the first, then outscored North Sanpete 8-0 the rest of the way in a game played at Serge Simmons Field.
Connor Walton drove in three runs and Ryder Wilcox picked up the win for the Scots.
MORGAN 10, ALA 8 (9)
SPANISH FORK — Morgan (1-0) scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning for an extra-inning win at American Leadership Academy.
Taylor Brenchley hit 3 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs for Morgan. Trevor Jarrett hit a triple, drew three walks and had one RBI. Carter Payne added a three-run triple.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Provo 13, Ogden 0
SOFTBALL
DAVIS 20, VIEWMONT 0
BOUNTIFUL — Davis scored 10 runs in the fourth inning in a run-rule victory at Viewmont (0-1) to open the season.
Danielle Brklacich, Kya Wilmott, and Keli Scadden each hit a home run for Davis (1-0). Kya Wilmott picked up the win, allowing only two hits.