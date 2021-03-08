Nearly a year after the school shutdown in Utah caused by COVID-19 and the subsequent cancellation of the spring sports season, the 2021 spring sports season started on Monday for dozens of teams throughout the state.
The Ben Lomond High boys soccer team scored two goals in the final eight minutes and beat Roy 2-0 on Monday in the teams' season opener at Roy.
Oscar Coronado scored in the 72nd minute of the game from a free kick and Riley Wright added the Scots' (1-0) second goal of the match six minutes later assisted by Brandon Leon.
SYRACUSE 3, BOX ELDER 1
Ryker Smith assisted two goals and scored one as Syracuse beat Box Elder (0-1). Corbin Bodily and Tracen Jacobs scored goals for the Titans (1-0) and James McFarland had an assists.
Reggie Greer scored the Bees' goal.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Bonneville 2, Layton Christian 1
PREP BASEBALL
LAYTON 9, GRANGER 3
Brad Greenhalgh batted 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs to lead Layton (1-0) past Granger in the season opener.
FARMINGTON 16, JUAN DIEGO 4
An eight-run first inning helped Farmington (1-0) start the year off with a five-inning win. Brock Brown, Landon Tanner and Landon Day each drove in two runs.
Brown and Tucker Wall batted 2 for 3. Pitcher Aaron Bornholdt allowed one earned run in 3 2/3 innings pitched.
VIEWMONT 9, STANSBURY 8
Cooper Royall drew a bases-loaded walk to break an 8-8 tie in the sixth inning. Carson Williams and Luke Jacobs each had two RBIs for Viewmont (1-0).
GRANTSVILLE 6, BEN LOMOND 0
Garren Gooda doubled and stole a base for the Scots (0-1). Cameron Dodge struck out seven batters and allowed two runs in four innings pitched.
OLYMPUS 9, BOX ELDER 7
Box Elder led 4-0 after two innings and Olympus scored in each of the final five innings to win.
Alex Griffin batted 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Bees (0-1). Ethan Tingey went 2 for 3 with a walk.
PREP SOFTBALL
WOODS CROSS 10, ROY 0 (F/6)
Woods Cross had six-run third inning that paved the way for a run-rule win over Roy (0-1).
Ali Ebberts drove in three runs for the Wildcats (1-0), while Libby Clark, Mckenna Trader and Natalie Wall drove in two. Jade Valdez pitched a shutout.
Jakell Eddy went 1 for 2 with a walk for the Royals.
RIDGELINE 5, NORTHRIDGE 0
Kayla Schaaf batted 2 for 3 and Jade Hill doubled in a loss for Northridge (0-1).
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Park City 19, Ogden 2