WASHINGTON TERRACE — Parker DeGroot scored twice to lead Bonneville High boys soccer past Box Elder in a 2-1 decision Friday.
Cristian Kranz and Reiss Graybeal tallied assists for Bonneville (4-2, 2-0 Region 5).
Reggie Greer scored for Box Elder (4-3, 1-1) on a Nate Reynolds assist.
BEN LOMOND 4, CEDAR VALLEY 3
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Hugo Romero Jr. tallied a goal and an assist as Ben Lomond won at Cedar Valley (1-4, 1-4 Region 10).
Luis Guzman, Eric Gallegos and Riley Wright each netted for Ben Lomond (4-3, 3-2). The Scots trailed 2-0 and 3-2.
ST. JOSEPH 8, INT. CHRISTIAN 1
SALT LAKE CITY — Edward Ramirez netted a brace and St. Joseph led 3-1 at the break in a region win at Intermountain Christian (2-4, 1-3 2A North).
Jonny Ramirez had one goal and three assists for St. Joseph (5-0, 4-0). Luke Majewski and Ozzy Escalona each tallied one goal and one assist. Jon Calvo netted once while Armando Escobedo and Braeden Beverly each assisted one goal.
JUDGE MEMORIAL 2, MORGAN 1
SALT LAKE CITY — Cameron Burt netted on an Isaac Lowder assist in the second half but it wasn’t enough as Morgan (5-2, 2-1 Region 13) fell at Judge Memorial (4-3, 4-1).
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Viewmont 1, Farmington 0
Mountain Crest 8, Bear River 1
Waterford 6, Utah Military 0
SOFTBALL
BOX ELDER 3, ROY 1
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder scored all three runs in the third inning to beat Roy.
Sydney Stokes and Ashley Hammers accounted for both Box Elder (5-3) hits. Tegan Mecham pitched four innings in the win, giving up four hits and striking out five.
Trynity Durbano batted 2 for 3 and drove in one run for Roy (3-6). Alissa Green hit a double.
GRANTSVILLE 12, MORGAN 2
MORGAN — Viana Johnson batted 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs as Morgan (5-5, 0-2 Region 13) lost in six innings.
BASEBALL
ROY 5, CORNER CANYON 4
ROY — Roy scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 5-2 lead then held off a Corner Canyon (2-5) rally in the seventh for the Royals’ first win.
Ethan Oliver hit a three-run triple in the fourth inning to give Roy (1-7) its first lead of the game. Teyo Gill went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Ryder Williams pitched six innings and earned the win.
CLEARFIELD 12, LOGAN 7
CLEARFIELD — Clearfield scored eight runs in the third inning to break a 4-4 tie and pave the way for a big win.
Cayden Sato batted 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a home run for Clearfield (3-3). Jackson Yamashita hit 3 for 5 with a triple and a double, Devan Harmer was 2 for 5 with three RBIs and a double, and pitcher James Owens struck out seven in three relief innings.
SKY VIEW 9, BONNEVILLE 5
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville trailed 8-0 after 1 1/2 innings in a home loss to Sky View (2-5).
Lincoln Johnson batted 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Bonneville (1-4). Landon Minnoch added a two-run single and Tayden Maisey hit a double.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Layton 11, West Jordan 10
POSTPONED
Bear River at Davis: rescheduled to 1 p.m. Saturday