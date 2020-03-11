LAYTON — Josie Purcell hit a three-run, walk-off homer to lift Northridge High softball to a wild 13-11 win Wednesday over Woods Cross.
Northridge raced to a 7-0 lead after one inning but, by the time the Knights came to the plate in the bottom of the seventh, Woods Cross led 11-9.
Kayla Schaaf and Bryn Williams each doubled for Northridge (1-1), and Williams drove in three runs.
Libby Clark doubled and drove in three runs to lead Woods Cross (2-1). Kenna Cowley doubled twice and Allison Ebberts homered.
BOX ELDER 12, WEBER 11
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder scored 10 of its 12 runs in the final three innings to come from behind and stun Weber.
Weber (2-2) built an 8-2 lead until Box Elder (1-1) finally got to ace Brooke Merrill in the sixth inning when Kaitlyn Wight drove in two runs with a single to put the Bees up 9-8.
Jostlen Leggett drove in four runs for Box Elder, hitting two doubles and joining Reese Bushnell and Makena Earley in three-hit performances. Kamryn Peterson got the win in the circle after allowing three runs over the final four innings.
Baylee Blanchard drove in five runs on two home runs for Weber, including a grand slam. Merrill batted 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Miranda Dee hit a homer.
COPPER HILLS 15, FREMONT 5
WEST JORDAN — Copper Hills scored 10 runs in the first inning, which was enough to bury Fremont.
Mikayla Morse tripled and hit 2 for 3 for Fremont (0-2). Aubrey Morrow homered.
BONNEVILLE 19, LOGAN 0
LOGAN — Bonneville wrapped things up in three innings with a 15-hit performance.
Macyn Hartman hit a home run, drove in three runs and got the win in the pitcher’s circle for Bonneville (4-0).
Sierra Smith batted 3 for 3, Mia Jensen hit 2 for 2 with two doubles, Lexi Sulkey went 2 for 3 and Anna Healy drove in two runs.
CLEARFIELD 2, CYPRUS 1
MAGNA — Sadie Christiansen’s RBI single in the top of the seventh broke a 1-1 tie and Clearfield held on to grab a road win.
Jayci Finch pitched a complete game and drove in the game’s only other run for Clearfield (6-2). Miranda Mansfield batted 2 for 4 with a double.
BASEBALL
SYRACUSE 12, BOUNTIFUL 3
SYRACUSE — Trey Schofield batted 4 for 4 and came a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, leading Syracuse to a win.
Caden Mitchell batted 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Logan Hilton hit 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Brennick Call pitched a complete game for Syracuse (3-3).
Sam Jordan and Jackson Skidmore drove in a run each for Bountiful (1-1).
JUDGE MEMORIAL 17, OGDEN 0
OGDEN — Judge Memorial scored 11 runs in the fourth inning and put away Ogden by mercy rule.
Luis De La Torre hit a double for Ogden (1-5-1).
MURRAY 12, BONNEVILLE 5
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Murray broke the game open with six runs in the sixth inning.
Payton Land batted 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a double to lead Bonneville (0-5). Aiden Taylor hit a home run. Cade Morris stole two bases
BOYS SOCCER
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 2, SOUTH SUMMIT 1 (OT)
KAMAS — Breno Queiroz scored both goals for Layton Christian (5-1), including the golden goal in extra time to lead the Eagles to a non-region win.
ST. JOSEPH 2, APA WEST VALLEY 0
OGDEN — Luis Buriti scored a goal in each half to lead St. Joseph (2-1, 1-1 2A Northern to a region win. Josh Ortiz kept the shutout in goal.