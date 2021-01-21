ROY — Mason Thueson scored 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting as Roy High (6-5, 3-2 Region 1) boys basketball beat 53-24 Clearfield at home on Thursday night.
Kobe Schriver made three 3-pointers for the Royals, who led 34-14 at halftime.
Austin Mitchell led the Falcons (0-10, 0-5) with seven points. This game was postponed earlier in January due to Roy’s COVID-19 quarantine.
RSL ACADEMY 93, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 53
LAYTON — RSL Academy outscored Layton Christian (10-6) 36-15 in the third quarter to hand the Eagles a loss.
Souleymane Barro led LCA with 14 points and Jerheim Elder scored 12 with a 6-for-7 mark from the foul line.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Morgan 67, Providence Hall 62 (OT, Weds.)
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
MORGAN 64, SOUTH SUMMIT 47
KAMAS — Morgan led 29-23 at the half, then outscored South Summit 19-10 in the third quarter to take control in a region road win.
Alex Trussell paced Morgan (7-6, 3-0 Region 13) with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Janel Blazzard added 15 points and Camilla Brooks scored 14. Alyvia Jaffa hauled in 13 rebounds.
UINTAH 57, OGDEN 38
OGDEN — Ogden fell behind 14-6 after the first quarter and could not recover in a home loss to Uintah.
Rachel Davis led Ogden (5-9, 2-3 Region 10) with 11 points and three 3-pointers. Ashley Christensen scored nine points with two treys. Grace Pulley pulled in 11 rebounds.
CEDAR VALLEY 56, BEN LOMOND 30
OGDEN — Ben Lomond trailed 24-19 at the half, then was outscored 18-3 in the third quarter in a home loss to Cedar Valley.
Janessa Coleman and Allison Jenson each scored seven points for the Scots (2-8, 0-4 Region 10).
RIDGELINE 51, BEAR RIVER 35
MILLVILLE — Bear River trailed 26-18 at the half in a region loss at Ridgeline.
Olivia Taylor led all scorers with 18 points for Bear River (5-9, 0-2 Region 11). Kaitlyn McKee added six.
ROWLAND HALL 51, ST. JOSEPH 20
SALT LAKE CITY — St. Joseph was outscored 30-9 in the second half in a region loss at Rowland Hall.
Kyah Hardwick led St. Joseph (4-6, 2-3 Region 17) with eight points and two 3-pointers. Izzy Felix added six points.