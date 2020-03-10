LAYTON — Deontae Ben scored his second hat trick of the season to lead Roy High boys soccer to a 3-1 region-opening win Tuesday against Layton.
Cody Moore grabbed an assist for the Royals (3-0, 1-0 Region 1). Tuesday’s game marks the third time a Roy player has scored at least three goals in one game this season.
Josh Heninger scored for Layton (0-2-1, 0-1).
WEBER 4, FREMONT 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber scored four second-half goals to beat 10-player Fremont (3-1, 0-1 Region 1).
Hunter Spencer scored twice for Weber (3-0, 1-0) and assisted one goal. Braden Bennett had a goal and an assist. Kyle Jacobs scored.
Josh Maughan tallied the team’s fourth assist and Charles Wheelwright kept the shutout in goal.
DAVIS 3, SYRACUSE 0
SYRACUSE — Roderick Sanchez, Colby Cook and Joshua Harwood each scored as Davis started its Region 1 title defense with a big win over Syracuse (1-2, 0-1 Region 1).
Simon Jensen assisted two goals while Harwood assisted one for Davis (3-0, 1-0). Noah Larkin kept the clean sheet in goal.
NORTHRIDGE 2, CLEARFIELD 1
LAYTON — Ilan Hernandez and Ari Soorma scored for Northridge (3-0, 1-0 Region 1) in the second half, leading the Knights past Clearfield (1-1, 0-1.)
Clearfield scoring info wasn’t reported.
MOUNTAIN CREST 2, BOX ELDER 1
HYRUM — Box Elder (1-2) gave up two second-half goals in a loss.
Clay Mortenson scored for the Bees, assisted by Brayden Maes.
SOFTBALL
FARMINGTON 9, FREMONT 4
FARMINGTON — Farmington scored seven runs in the fifth inning to erase a 3-0 deficit and beat Fremont in each team’s season opener.
Hadley Eichmeier hit two doubles and drove in two runs, Courtney Christiansen drove in three runs and Delaney Baker pitched a complete game for Farmington (1-0).
Mikayla Morse and Tyra Coats both batted 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Fremont (0-1). Rylie Bennett hit 3 for 4 in the leadoff spot. Lacey Kearsley went 2 for 2 and pitched four innings.
BONNEVILLE 11, OGDEN 1
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Sierra Smith batted 3 for 3 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs to lead Bonneville past Ogden.
Bree Pedersen, Macyn Hartman and Mia Jensen each drove in two runs. Pedersen stole two bases. Lexi Sulkey pitched five innings for Bonneville (3-0), allowed one run and struck out 10.
Malena Benson drove in the lone Ogden (0-3) run.
WEBER 15, LOGAN 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber (2-1) need just 2 ½ innings to beat Logan by the 15-run mercy rule.
Pitcher Brooke Merrill pitched three frames, allowed no hits and struck out six while driving in three runs at the plate.
Brailee Avner, Maddy Dallinga and Teylor Torgerson each drove in two runs.
CLEARFIELD 12, WEST 1
CLEARFIELD — Maycen Benincosa homered and drove in three runs to lead Clearfield past defending 5A state champion West.
Miranda Mansfield batted 2 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs out of the leadoff spot for Clearfield (5-2). Paige Bartholomew hit 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Pitcher Jayci Finch struck out 11 in six innings.
BOUNTIFUL 7, ROY 3
ROY — Bountiful broke a 3-3 tie with four runs in the fifth inning.
For Bountiful (1-0), Livi Arona hit a two-run double, Dashani Purcell batted 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, and Shiloh Johnson hit 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Saige Nielsen hit a two-run homer for the Royals (2-1) and Liberty Jex drove in one run.
KEARNS 9, DAVIS 8
KEARNS — Davis stormed back from a 7-3 deficit with five runs in the top of the seventh inning only to see Kearns score twice in the bottom half and win via walk-off.
Kya Wilmott batted 3 for 4 with three RBIs, a home run and a double for Davis (2-1). Britney Brklacich stole two bases and batted 2 for 4 with a double.
Sadie Hathaway hit 2 for 3 with one RBI, and Danielle Brklacich went 2 for 4.
RIDGELINE 8, BOX ELDER 5
MILLVILLE — Box Elder trailed 6-5 going to the top of the seventh inning before giving up two runs and losing its season opener.
Sophie Blacker hit 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a double for Box Elder (0-1).
BASEBALL
DAVIS 12, LOGAN 2
KAYSVILLE — Garrett Larsen, Bryson Hales, Jake Maw and Griffin Argyle each drove in two runs as Davis (2-0) beat Logan by run rule.
Phillip Zahn and Brighton Cooper each batted 3 for 3 while Adam Hackmeister batted 2 for 2.
BOX ELDER 5, OLYMPUS 3
SALT LAKE CITY — Nate Wheatley hit an RBI double and Carson Lancaster hit an RBI single as Box Elder scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to win on the road.
Tate Overson pitched scoreless sixth and seventh innings to close the game for the Bees (2-3). Wheatley, who doubled twice, and Trevor Sorensen each batted 2 for 3. Ethan Tingey drove in two runs.
SYRACUSE 7, WOODS CROSS 4
SYRACUSE — Kyler Stromberg hit a grand slam in the first inning and led Syracuse to a non-region win against Woods Cross.
Wyatt Harman pitched three scoreless innings to close the game for Syracuse (2-3).
Kurtis Laing batted 2 for 4 for Woods Cross (0-1).