KEARNS — Roy High girls soccer pulled off the upset of the day as the 23-seed Royals scored twice in the second half to win 3-0 at 10-seed Kearns (12-3) in the first round of the 6A state playoffs Thursday.
Kennley Bradley scored in the first half for Roy (5-12). Kenna Olsen and Macey Reed netted after the break. Kenna Conley kept the clean sheet.
Roy advances to face region foe and 7-seed Syracuse on the road Tuesday, Oct. 13.
NORTHRIDGE 8, HUNTER 0
WEST VALLEY CITY — Niki Bell scored a hat trick and Mariah Dean kept the clean sheet as 19-seed Northridge blanked 14-seed Hunter (7-7) in the 6A first round.
Ella Sanders, Mallory Ropelato, Evee Augustine, Mykenna Lake and Destiny Huffman each netted once for Northridge (6-12).
Northridge advances to play at 3-seed and city rival Layton on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
RIVERTON 2, CLEARFIELD 1
RIVERTON — Marielle Andiarena scored but No. 22 Clearfield saw its season end with a loss at 11-seed Riverton in the 6A first round. The Falcons close the season with a 4-13 record.
ALTA 7, BOX ELDER 0
SANDY — No. 22 seed Box Elder gave up five goals in the second half in a 5A first-round loss at Alta. The Bees end the season with a 2-15 record.
PARK CITY 2, BOUNTIFUL 0
BOUNTIFUL — No. 16 Bountiful was blanked by 17-seed Park City for a home loss in the 5A first round. Bountiful went 7-10 on the season.
SALEM HILLS 4, WOODS CROSS 1
SALEM — Kirsten Kirkham scored but it wasn’t enough as 18-seed Woods Cross lost at 15-seed Salem Hills in the 5A first round. The Wildcats posted a 6-10 record on the year.
ST. JOSEPH 12, UTAH MILITARY 1
RIVERDALE — Ciera Aguirre tallied six goals and two assists as St. Joseph picked up a mercy-rule win at Utah Military Academy (1-7, 1-5 2A North).
Sam Munson added two goals and two assists for St. Joseph (8-4, 4-3 2A North). Abee Walker had two goals and one assist while Ellen Rickerd added one goal and two assists.
Ashley Spratlen, Alex Walker and Kathryn VanWagoner each assisted one goal for the Jayhawks, who led 11-0 at the half.