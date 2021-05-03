Roy High softball hit five home runs Monday in a 7-4 win against Davis. Carsyn Byard hit two homers, batting 3 for 3 for the Royals (7-13, 4-8 Region 1). Saige Nielsen, Jakell Eddy and Liv Bruch each got in on the home run derby, and Byard pitched 6 1/3 innings.
Alix Thaxton homered for Davis (3-13, 2-10) and Emily Dent batted 2 for 3 with two stolen bases.
BOUNTIFUL 11, CORNER CANYON 2
Shambre Maestas struck out 11 in a complete game victory for Bountiful (13-4). Shiloh Johnson and Livi Arona homered, while Carli Sexton batted 2 for 2.
BASEBALL
FREMONT 4, WEBER 0
Bridger Clontz tossed a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts as Fremont beat Weber to keep the Silverwolves' Region 1 title hopes alive. The Silverwolves (11-10, 9-4 Region 1) scored three runs in the fourth inning. Tyge Doxey batted 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Jonah Powers-Kulpa had the lone Weber (13-8, 7-6) hit.
ROY 5, DAVIS 1
Max Robinson struck out six over a complete game as Roy led early in a win against Davis. Robinson also batted 2 for 4 with a double and Matthew Porm drove in two runs for the Royals (5-16, 4-9 Region 1).
Billy Shoulten batted 3 for 3 for Davis (8-13, 4-9).
SYRACUSE 7, CLEARFIELD 2
Aiden Turley pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts, leading Syracuse to a win. Alex Marin hit a triple for the Titans (7-14, 5-8 Region 1) and Logan Hilton batted 2 for 3.
Dax Martindale hit 2 for 2 with a home run for the Falcons (10-11, 5-8).
PROVIDENCE HALL 11, MORGAN 1
Ty Birkeland drove in one run as Morgan (13-9, 7-8 Region 1) lost in five innings.